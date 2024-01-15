Harari Warns Trump's Re-election Could Threaten Global Order, Discusses AI's Potential Dangers

In a recent episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Yuval Noah Harari, a senior advisor to the World Economic Forum and prominent voice in the transhumanism movement, voiced his apprehensions over the potential re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. Harari, known for his astute insights into global governance, warned that Trump's return to office could spell doom for the existing global order—a structure he believes is already on shaky ground.

Harari's Take on Trump's Potential Return

During the podcast, Harari articulated that the re-election of Donald Trump would be a 'death blow' to the global order. This perspective stems from Harari's belief that Trump's policies and worldview diverge starkly from the principles that underpin current international relations. The global order, as Harari sees it, is a delicate balance of interdependent nations cooperating for mutual benefit—a balance he fears could be disturbed by Trump's return.

The Dichotomy Between Patriotism and Globalism

Harari emphasized the false dichotomy some politicians draw between patriotism and globalism. In his view, these are not mutually exclusive concepts. He argues that in an interconnected world, the prosperity of one's own nation is often dependent on the well-being of other nations. This perspective contrasts sharply with the 'America First' stance propagated by Trump during his previous tenure.

Artificial Intelligence and The Future of Humanity

Harari also delved into the realm of artificial intelligence, expressing concern about its possible misuse. He drew attention to the theoretical possibility that AI could be leveraged to engineer a virus capable of killing billions—highlighting the need for stringent regulations and ethical considerations in AI development. His vision of humanity's future is not all rosy, with advancements in bioengineering, AI, and brain-computer interfaces poised to usher in profound changes that could redefine human existence.