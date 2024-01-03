en English
Government Seeks to Enhance Governance with AI Integration

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Government Seeks to Enhance Governance with AI Integration

In an unprecedented move, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo presided over a key review meeting aimed at integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions into governance. The meeting, a collaboration between the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG) and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity), showcased the government’s commitment to leveraging AI to enhance governance aspects. The event was attended by a host of officials including the Director General of BISAG-N, commissioners, secretaries from various departments, Director General of Planning, Director of Industries, and the State Informatics Officer from the National Informatics Center.

AI: The Future of Governance

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to revolutionize citizen-centric services, streamline governmental operations, and enable data-driven governance in the public sector. Ten ground-breaking use cases were discussed during the meeting, including personalized citizen engagement, AI-based policymaking, predictive maintenance for public infrastructure, automating repetitive tasks, and reimagining citizen feedback mechanisms.

Dataiku: A Leader in AI Governance Platforms

As organizations integrate AI into their operations, AI governance becomes crucial. Dataiku, a leader in AI Governance Platforms as recognized by IDC, offers robust governance features. Their platform provides a central control tower for tracking data initiatives and ensuring responsible AI, along with a flexible system for managing AI models, regardless of their origin.

AI Governance: A Holistic Approach

AI governance involves establishing policies and practices to ensure responsible and ethical use of AI. A holistic approach, encompassing people, processes, and technology, is essential for successful AI governance. IBM emphasizes principles of working hand in hand with humans, ownership of data and insights, and transparency and explainability of AI systems. Organizations must adopt a proactive approach to ensure responsible and ethical use of AI and build trust with stakeholders.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

Despite the exponential growth in the prevalence of AI in sectors such as housing, employment, transport, education, health, accessibility, and justice, there are serious risks associated with its use. Concerns include human rights violations, societal power imbalances, racial inequality, and disruption of democratic processes. The EU AI Act aims to establish clear obligations and rules for AI systems in the EU, making 2024 a critical juncture in the responsible governance of AI.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

