Google’s Struggle with SEO Spam: A Rising Concern, Reveals Study

A fresh research study by German scientists from Leipzig University, Bauhaus-University Weimar, and the Center for Scalable Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence has cast a spotlight on a significant problem plaguing Google Search: a surge in low-quality content and spam, particularly in relation to product-related queries. The study underscores the escalating contest between search engines and spam sites, with search engines grappling to keep pace with the evolving strategies of SEO.

Google’s Battle with SEO Spam

Among the key findings of the year-long study was the decline in the quality of Google’s search results for product reviews. The study, which involved the analysis of 7,392 product review queries, revealed an increase in affiliate links and a decline in content quality. This is attributed to websites leveraging SEO techniques to manipulate the system and secure a higher ranking on Google. Despite Google’s efforts to enhance the quality of its search results, experts concur that the quality has been on a downward trend in recent years. The advent of AI-generated spam further exacerbates the issue, necessitating more concerted efforts to combat this dynamic adversarial spam.

Users Seek Alternatives

As a consequence of the decline in search engine usefulness, some users are resorting to alternative search engines like Kagi, Searx, Qwant, and DuckDuckGo in search of better results. Complaints abound regarding Google’s search results being inundated with irrelevant and low-quality content, prompting users to seek superior results with other search engines.

Need for More Effective Countermeasures

The study, which scrutinized over 7,000 product-review search phrases on Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo, discovered that pages with the highest rankings are more optimized, feature more affiliate links, and predominantly contain lower-quality material. Despite recognizing some improvement in Google’s results, the study identified a general decline in text quality across the three search engines, with AI-generated spam emerging as a formidable challenge. Google has purportedly implemented specific modifications to counter these difficulties, but evidence suggests that spam websites continue to outsmart search engines’ algorithms to propagate low-quality content. This is underscored by a massive spam attack on Google reported by Search Engine Land in December 2023.