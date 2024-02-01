Google Unveils New AI Tool, ImageFX, and Updates Existing AI Tools

In a bid to boost artificial intelligence (AI) applications, Google has unveiled a series of enhancements to its generative AI tools, heralding the launch of a new text-to-image tool named ImageFX. Powered by Google's advanced model, Imagen 2, ImageFX features an 'expressive chips' interface, a novel concept designed to catalyze the exploration of creative ideas.
Revamping Google's AI Tools
Besides introducing ImageFX, Google has also reinforced its MusicFX and TextFX tools. MusicFX now boasts an updated MusicLM model, enhancing music generation speed and quality, and allowing compositions to extend up to 70 seconds. TextFX, on the other hand, has been primed with usability enhancements aimed at improving navigation and overall user experience.
Introducing SynthID and IPTC Metadata
In a bid to assert authenticity, Google has instigated a digital watermark, coined SynthID, to tag images and audio produced by its AI tools. These watermarks will be discernible in Google Search and Chrome. Complementing this, ImageFX creations will incorporate IPTC metadata, offering additional information about AI-generated images.
Expanding Availability & Implementing Safety Measures
The updates are presently accessible to users in the US, Kenya, New Zealand, and Australia via the AI Test Kitchen, with English being the current language option. Imagen 2, the engine propelling ImageFX, is geared to deliver high-quality images with minimal artifacts. It is also equipped with safety measures to curb the generation of problematic content. This model also supports other Google AI services such as Bard, Search, Ads, Duet AI in Workspace, and Vertex AI.
Enhancing Bard and Broadening Reach
Google is also broadening the scope of Gemini Pro in Bard, making it available in over 40 languages across more than 230 countries. Moreover, people in most countries can now generate images in Bard in English for free, which will bear the SynthID watermarks, thus marking a significant stride in the accessibility and reach of Google's AI capabilities.