Google Meet Unveils Three New Features for Enhanced Video Calls

In a bid to enhance the user experience during video calls, Google Meet has unveiled three new features that offer a blend of creativity and professionalism. These features include a range of video effects, studio-quality lighting, and improved audio quality.

Video Effects for a Personalized Call Environment

The first feature released is a collection of video effects which are accessible to both web and mobile users. These effects comprise of various filters and backgrounds that users can apply to create a more engaging and personal call environment. Google Meet has also incorporated a new layer icon, designed to facilitate users in managing these effects effortlessly.

Studio-Quality Lighting for a Professional Appearance

The second feature introduced by Google Meet is a studio-quality lighting system. This feature, part of the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on, permits users to fine-tune the position, brightness, and color of their lighting, thereby achieving a professional look during calls. However, it's worth noting that an eligible device is required to utilize this feature.

Enhanced Audio Quality through AI

The third and final feature in this update is an enhancement to the audio quality, made possible by the Duet AI add-on. This feature aims to improve the sound output from Bluetooth headsets and dial-in participants. Initially, this feature is available on the web, with plans to extend support to the mobile Meet app in the upcoming weeks.

Google Meet is committed to rolling out these enhancements promptly, with a carefully planned schedule. The combined video effects feature is available to all users, while the studio lighting and sound enhancements are exclusive to customers with the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on.