AI & ML

Google Cloud Revolutionizes Retail with New Generative AI Tools

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Google Cloud Revolutionizes Retail with New Generative AI Tools

Google Cloud has announced a suite of novel generative AI tools, marking a significant stride towards modernizing retail operations and transforming online shopping experiences. The suite, designed to enhance customer service automation, conversational commerce, and product description generation, was unveiled at NRF 2024, a landmark event for retailers looking to leverage AI technology to upgrade their operations.

Generative AI Tools: A Game Changer in Retail

Three new generative AI products lead the suite, aimed at streamlining customer experiences, optimizing the use of virtual agents, and cataloging products more efficiently. The Conversational Commerce Solution, a highlight among the tools, is an AI-powered chatbot designed to interact with customers on retail websites and mobile apps, offering personalized product recommendations. This innovation aligns with Google’s broader vision of embedding generative AI into retail operations.

Another noteworthy tool, the Catalog and Content Enrichment toolset, is designed to assist with marketing support, creative assistance, and store associate knowledge enhancement. Lastly, the suite includes a retail-specific Distributed Cloud Edge device, aimed at transforming in-store technology rollouts.

Large Language Model and Distributed Cloud Edge

Adding to the suite, Google Cloud has introduced a Large Language Model feature, designed to improve the quality of product searches. This feature is currently available to select stores, with plans for a wider release later in the year. The AI advancements also extend to brick-and-mortar stores, set to benefit from Google’s Distributed Cloud Edge, an amalgamation of hardware and software solutions.

Generative AI: The Future of Retail?

A recent poll conducted by Google revealed that 81% of retail decision-makers feel an urgency to adopt GenAI in their business, with 72% ready to deploy GenAI technology today. However, despite the readiness and urgency, there are concerns about the effectiveness and accuracy of GenAI tools, as evidenced by the rocky rollouts of similar tools by other providers. Nevertheless, these developments underscore the rapid growth and integration of generative AI in the retail industry, following the footsteps of Amazon, which released an AI tool for sellers in September 2023.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

