AI & ML

Google Bard Speaks Japanese and Korean: Language Expansion Promoted through Tokyo Subway Ads

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Google Bard Speaks Japanese and Korean: Language Expansion Promoted through Tokyo Subway Ads

In a bid to expand its global footprint, tech giant Google has broadened the linguistic reach of its AI-powered conversational service, Bard. The company has launched Bard in Japanese and Korean languages, making it accessible to a whole new demographic. Google Bard, renowned for its capacity to generate human-like text, is now set to converse in the native tongues of Japan and South Korea.

Subway Ads Promote Google Bard’s New Language Offerings

To mark the expanded language offerings, Google has embarked on an inventive advertising campaign. The company has used the highly trafficked Tokyo subway system to promote its service. Commuters in Tokyo were treated to a surprising sight as an entire subway car was swathed in advertisements for Google Bard. The ads are expected to pique the curiosity of daily commuters, leading to increased visibility and potential uptake of the service.

Targeted Approach to Engage with Daily Commuters

The decision to utilize public transportation for advertising appears to be a strategic move by Google. With millions of daily commuters relying on the Tokyo subway, the advertisements are likely to reach a broad audience. Furthermore, by presenting the ads in the local language, Google is directly engaging with its Japanese and Korean customers, thereby enhancing the accessibility of Bard.

Google Bard: A Step Towards A More Inclusive Digital World

The launch of Google Bard in Japanese and Korean is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to make its services more inclusive and accessible. The advanced AI technology behind Bard, which allows it to generate coherent and contextually relevant conversations, is now available to Japanese and Korean speakers. This move underscores Google’s commitment to creating a digital world where language is no longer a barrier.

AI & ML
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

