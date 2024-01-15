en English
Google Allows Publishers to Opt Out of AI Training: A Step Towards Transparency or a Can of Worms?

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
In a move that separates the wheat from the chaff, Google has launched a new tool, Google-Extended, which empowers publishers with the ability to opt out of having their content utilized to train its AI models, such as Bard and Vertex AI. This development is designed to vest publishers with control over whether their sites contribute to the enhancement of these generative APIs. The channel to opt out is provided via the robots.txt file, a lighthouse guiding web crawlers on site access permissions.

Controversy Shrouds Google’s Approach

Despite this seeming step towards transparency, some industry professionals, like Alex Berger, have expressed criticism of Google’s approach. Berger contends that it’s unethical to use content without obtaining explicit consent beforehand and predicts potential penalties for those who choose to opt out. These concerns underscore the complex interplay between AI and ethics, especially in the realm of digital content.

Publishers Take Legal Measures

In response to AI models using content without proper attribution, several publishers, including The New York Times, are wielding the sword of legality to guard their work from being employed to train machine learning or AI systems. In a similar vein, news outlets such as CNN and Reuters have erected digital walls to block OpenAI’s web crawler and protect their content. These actions are indicative of the growing tension between AI advancement and content ownership.

Google’s Dilemma: Visibility Versus Control

The option to opt out, however, comes with its own set of challenges for publishers. Blocking Google’s crawlers could inadvertently affect their visibility in search results, thereby having a ripple effect on their organic traffic and revenue. This presents a tough choice for publishers – to prioritize control over their content or to ensure its broad visibility and reach. As the digital world grapples with this conundrum, it remains to be seen how this complex issue will unfold.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

