Global Tech Giants Sign Agreement to Uphold UNESCO's Ethical AI Principles

In a landmark development in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), several global technology corporations have pledged to adopt the values and principles enumerated in the UNESCO Recommendations on Ethics in AI. This unprecedented move, orchestrated by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), is aimed at ensuring that AI development is consistent with human rights, individual freedoms, and environmental protection. The initiative also seeks to foster inclusivity and promote peaceful, just societies.

Major Tech Companies Pledge Allegiance to Ethical AI

This commitment was made by companies like GSMA, INNIT, Lenovo Group, LG AI Research, Mastercard, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Telefónica at a signing event in Kranj, Slovenia. In essence, these corporations have agreed to uphold human rights in the design, development, purchase, sale, and use of AI. They are also expected to carry out post-deployment risk assessments and implement mitigation strategies. This agreement is a reflection of the growing concern over the rise in reported child sexual abuse material online and underlines the urgent need to combat child exploitation on the internet.

UNESCO's Efforts for Ethical AI Development

UNESCO's journey towards ethical AI development is not limited to this agreement alone. The organization has been making concerted efforts to ensure that technological advancements are beneficial for humanity as a whole. A key part of this mission is the creation of the Global AI Ethics and Governance Observatory at the UNESCO Global AI Ethics Forum. This body aims to mitigate the ethical and societal risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Global Collaboration and Equitable Expertise

Another noteworthy initiative is the UNESCO AI Ethics Experts without Borders Programme. It encourages global cooperation and equal access to expertise for implementing the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence. This program has facilitated the sharing of information about different countries' readiness to responsibly adopt AI technologies. Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO, lauded the agreement and reiterated the necessity of a public-private collaboration for developing AI that serves the common good. She also urged more stakeholders to join the initiative.