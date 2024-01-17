GitLab Inc. Unveils GitLab Duo Pro: Merging Code Suggestions with Organizational Controls

GitLab Inc., the DevSecOps platform juggernaut, has launched a new feature add-on, GitLab Duo Pro, scheduled to be available across all GitLab deployment options, including SaaS, self-managed, and Dedicated, starting February 2024. Priced at $19 per user per month, GitLab Duo Pro is designed to enhance the GitLab user experience by amalgamating Code Suggestions and organizational controls, thereby facilitating team collaboration and addressing the security and compliance concerns tied to AI adoption.

Advertisment

GitLab Duo Pro: A Game-Changer in DevSecOps

GitLab Duo Pro aspires to revolutionize the developer's experience. The new feature, 'Code Suggestions,' is powered by generative AI, providing intelligent recommendations to enhance the coding experience. Paired with streamlined organizational controls, the add-on aims to boost developer productivity and operational efficiency, accelerating digital transformation.

Privacy and Transparency: Cornerstones of GitLab

Advertisment

GitLab's privacy- and transparency-first approach is integral to the add-on. GitLab emphasizes user privacy and transparency in its AI technology, a commitment echoed in the Omdia Market Radar findings. The report underscores GitLab's agnostic approach to AI technology, ensuring the best model is used for each specific use case.

GitLab's Impact and Influence

Renowned for its comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, GitLab has been instrumental in aiding over 30 million users, including more than half of the Fortune 100, to develop and deploy secure software efficiently. With the introduction of GitLab Duo Pro, the company continues to fortify its position as a leader in innovative, user-centric solutions in the DevSecOps landscape.