Generative AI’s Economic Impact: A Slow Investment Curve

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) holds a promise of significant economic transformation, echoing the sentiments of economists and researchers worldwide. The potential of AI to substitute human labor broadly could spur substantial economic growth; however, the realisation of this transformation hinges on substantial investments in new technologies, mirroring those made during the computer revolution.

Generative AI and The Predicted Economic Boom

Experts like Erik Brynjolfsson of Stanford University forecast a productivity boom driven by AI. Brynjolfsson’s optimism is shared by many who envision a future where AI-driven automation liberates human labor from repetitive tasks, stimulating productivity, and consequently, economic growth. However, this optimistic outlook is contrasted starkly by the current investment trends in AI.

A Slow Investment Curve

Global capital expenditure (capex) by businesses on AI has been weak, with a noticeable decline in the year-on-year spending on information technologies in the third quarter of 2023. Despite tech giants like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta announcing significant investment increases in AI, overall capex growth remains modest outside these firms. Investment intentions, in general, are less ambitious, especially in Europe and Japan. The sluggish capex could suggest either an overestimation of generative AI’s market demand or, more likely, a slow adoption curve typical of new technologies.

Expectations and the Future of AI

While the current investment growth in AI is slow, the majority of CEOs expect AI to have a significant impact in the next three to five years. This indicates that change may be gradual rather than immediate. Historical patterns and expert analyses suggest a substantial economic impact from generative AI remains on the horizon, despite the current caution in AI investment. The world watches with bated breath as AI’s economic potential unfolds, one investment at a time.