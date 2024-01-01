en English
AI & ML

Generative AI: The Game-Changer for Businesses in 2024

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:38 am EST
In 2024, the business landscape is set to undergo a transformative phase, driven by the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The AI revolution was sparked by the launch of ChatGPT at the end of 2022, which drew significant attention by amassing 100 million users within two months. This rapid adoption has spurred public interest, as evidenced by the surge in searches for “artificial intelligence,” and has fuelled investor enthusiasm for AI projects.

Generative AI: A Catalyst for Business Strategy

According to McKinsey, a leading consultancy firm, generative AI is expected to concentrate on customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering, and research and development, accounting for 75% of business applications. The technology promises to simplify complex tasks such as navigating tax codes, summarizing legal documents, and generating marketing content with unprecedented ease. Microsoft’s Copilot, a tool designed to assist software developers in writing code more efficiently, exemplifies the potential of generative AI in enhancing productivity.

Prospects and Challenges for Adoption

Studies suggest that professional workers with below-average performance could see the most significant gains from adopting generative AI, potentially leading to a substantial increase in firm productivity. However, the integration of generative AI into business practices will likely be a gradual process, as companies learn to harness the capabilities of AI for various functional areas. Legacy systems, difficulty funding, and cross-departmental silos pose barriers to digital transformation.

Impact on Various Sectors

Generative AI is set to revolutionize various sectors, including marketing, HR, operations, applications, and analytics. The surge in AI usage is such that many workers are utilizing these resources unbeknownst to their managers, presenting challenges for both employers and employees. Despite these ethical considerations and challenges, advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI’s role in content creation hold significant promise for the future.

Generative AI technology is expected to dominate industries in 2024. Businesses that fail to adapt to this shift risk being left behind. Gartner’s study suggests that more than 80 percent of enterprises would be using generative AI in their business operations by 2026. Bloomberg Intelligence predicts that the generative AI market will boom up to $1.3 trillion over the next decade, indicating a promising future for this technology.

AI & ML Business
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

