AI & ML

Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2024

The National Retail Federation’s Big Show, a prominent convention for the retail industry, recently took place at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. This year’s event showcased a robust convergence of retailers, brands, and tech companies, all unveiling the latest innovations in retail technology. The spotlight was distinctly on generative AI, marking a significant shift in how retailers interact with customers and manage their operations.

Generative AI at the Helm of Innovation

Marc Benioff from Salesforce, one of the key speakers, unveiled the company’s Einstein 1 Platform. This complex suite of solutions, integrated into Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, uses generative AI to enhance customer interactions and loyalty, thereby boosting productivity. The platform’s main selling point is its ability to integrate shopper and retail data securely and efficiently. This reflects a growing trend in the industry, with 83% of global retailers reporting operational efficiency improvements when utilizing AI. Furthermore, 63% of marketers underscored the importance of trusted customer data for successful generative AI application.

A New Era of Customer Interaction

Revionics, another participant at the Big Show, showcased its generative AI-powered chatbot, set to be a significant part of its intelligent pricing platform. The chatbot employs a retrieval-augmented generation system, ensuring up-to-date responses. Revionics plans to further enhance its offerings in 2024 with advanced data mining and analytics capabilities. This move is in line with IDC’s prediction of a substantial surge in GenAI solution investments, from $16 billion in 2023 to a staggering $143 billion in 2027.

Personalization in Promotions

Jumpmind Inc., a leading tech company, used the platform of the Big Show to introduce ‘Jumpmind Promote,’ a unified promotions solution. In a challenging economic climate, this solution aims to provide personalized, differentiated promotions to attract customers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, which has collaborated with Jumpmind, highlighted how the mobile-first POS and CX Connect solutions have enriched their in-store experiences.

The National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2024 has shown that generative AI is not just a buzzword but a game-changing technology that is steadily transforming the retail landscape. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiencies, the future of retail is looking more innovative and customer-centric than ever before.

AI & ML
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

