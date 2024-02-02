Generative AI Set to Disrupt White-Collar Industries, Study Reveals

A groundbreaking study by the Burning Glass Institute and SHRM has shed light on the looming influence of generative AI on white-collar industries, a departure from the conventional belief that automation predominantly endangers jobs in sectors like warehousing or fast food. This new research instead points to a considerable upheaval in high-paying, white-collar jobs.

Generative AI: A Threat to Affluent Industries

The analysis indicates that workers in banking, technology, and other prosperous industries are under a higher threat from the progression of AI, especially with the advent of generative AI systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, the study does not foresee the eradication of a vast number of jobs but emphasizes the necessity for workers to brace themselves for a future where AI holds a significant role in traditionally secure sectors.

Interestingly, the research identifies workers with college degrees, who have generally regarded their positions as insulated from technological disruption, as the ones most susceptible. The data scrutinized payroll spending across hundreds of corporations, honing in on the top 200 occupations likely to be impacted by generative AI, such as business analysts, marketing managers, software developers, database administrators, project managers, and lawyers.

Big Corporations at Risk

Notably, financial firms like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, as well as tech behemoths like Google, Microsoft, and Meta, are among the corporations with significant portions of their payroll spending at risk of disruption by generative AI.

In conclusion, while the advent of AI, particularly generative AI, brings immense possibilities for efficiency and profitability, it also poses substantial challenges. The study underscores the need for a proactive approach to adapt to this changing landscape, especially for white-collar workers who have so far felt secure from the reach of automation.