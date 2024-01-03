Generative AI in Insurance: A Pragmatic Approach Advised by Forrester

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been generating waves of both enthusiasm and concern within the insurance industry. However, the rate of AI adoption among insurers may not be as speedy as originally expected in 2024, according to Indranil Bandyopadhyay, principal analyst at Forrester. In his report, Bandyopadhyay advises insurers to take a pragmatic approach to generative AI implementation, suggesting a 12 to 18-month wait to allow the dust to settle in the competition between initiatives such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

The Potential of Generative AI in Insurance

Generative AI holds immense potential for enhancing various operations within the insurance sector, including claims operations, customer service, and internal productivity. Despite this, Bandyopadhyay emphasizes the need for human oversight in the adoption and application of these technologies. He notes that while AI can augment the work of insurance brokers, it should not be seen as a replacement for the human element that customers seek in their interactions with insurers.

The Role of RAG in Controlling LLM Responses

Bandyopadhyay underscores the importance of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) in controlling the variability of large language model (LLM) responses. RAG’s application can result in the provision of more precise answers by summarizing and synthesizing data. However, before adopting this technology, insurers need to identify appropriate use cases, utilize publicly available generative AI models, and prepare their data architecture.

Generative AI: Not Just a Trending Topic

While the buzz around generative AI may make it seem like the next big thing all insurers need to have, Bandyopadhyay cautions against adopting the technology simply because it is a trending topic. He suggests that insurers first ensure they have a solid foundation before considering adding generative AI as the ‘cherry on top of the dessert’. This pragmatic approach emphasizes a responsible, thoughtful, and strategic approach towards generative AI integration for long-term success and sustained growth.