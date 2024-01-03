en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Generative AI in Insurance: A Pragmatic Approach Advised by Forrester

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Generative AI in Insurance: A Pragmatic Approach Advised by Forrester

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been generating waves of both enthusiasm and concern within the insurance industry. However, the rate of AI adoption among insurers may not be as speedy as originally expected in 2024, according to Indranil Bandyopadhyay, principal analyst at Forrester. In his report, Bandyopadhyay advises insurers to take a pragmatic approach to generative AI implementation, suggesting a 12 to 18-month wait to allow the dust to settle in the competition between initiatives such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

The Potential of Generative AI in Insurance

Generative AI holds immense potential for enhancing various operations within the insurance sector, including claims operations, customer service, and internal productivity. Despite this, Bandyopadhyay emphasizes the need for human oversight in the adoption and application of these technologies. He notes that while AI can augment the work of insurance brokers, it should not be seen as a replacement for the human element that customers seek in their interactions with insurers.

The Role of RAG in Controlling LLM Responses

Bandyopadhyay underscores the importance of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) in controlling the variability of large language model (LLM) responses. RAG’s application can result in the provision of more precise answers by summarizing and synthesizing data. However, before adopting this technology, insurers need to identify appropriate use cases, utilize publicly available generative AI models, and prepare their data architecture.

Generative AI: Not Just a Trending Topic

While the buzz around generative AI may make it seem like the next big thing all insurers need to have, Bandyopadhyay cautions against adopting the technology simply because it is a trending topic. He suggests that insurers first ensure they have a solid foundation before considering adding generative AI as the ‘cherry on top of the dessert’. This pragmatic approach emphasizes a responsible, thoughtful, and strategic approach towards generative AI integration for long-term success and sustained growth.

0
AI & ML
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Generative AI: The Transformative Wave of 2023 and Expectations for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

AI's Trillion-Dollar Trio: Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor

By BNN Correspondents

Amouranth Steps into AI Sphere with Advanced Roleplaying Model

By BNN Correspondents

Verge Genomics CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Safak Costu

Google Bard Speaks Japanese and Korean: Language Expansion Promoted th ...
@AI & ML · 52 mins
Google Bard Speaks Japanese and Korean: Language Expansion Promoted th ...
heart comment 0
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care

By BNN Correspondents

AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Amadeus, Microsoft, Accenture Collaborate to Reshape Corporate Travel with AI

By BNN Correspondents

Amadeus, Microsoft, Accenture Collaborate to Reshape Corporate Travel with AI
Navigating the Surge in AI-Generated Code: Insights from Andrii Korolov

By Momen Zellmi

Navigating the Surge in AI-Generated Code: Insights from Andrii Korolov
AI’s Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector

By Geeta Pillai

AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
12 seconds
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
38 seconds
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
46 seconds
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
1 min
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
2 mins
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
2 mins
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
2 mins
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
3 mins
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
Ardelyx to Host Live Event on IBSRELA, Their FDA-Approved Treatment for IBS-C
3 mins
Ardelyx to Host Live Event on IBSRELA, Their FDA-Approved Treatment for IBS-C
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app