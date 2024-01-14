en English
AI & ML

Generative AI Impact on Job Market: Perspective from Adecco’s CEO

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
The world’s largest temporary staffing agency, Adecco, has sounded the alarm on the profound impact of generative AI on the job market, according to its CEO, Denis Machuel. While acknowledging the potential for job displacement, Machuel also sees the emergence of new opportunities and a balance that has been historically maintained with technological advancements.

Disruption of White-Collar Jobs

Machuel asserts that generative AI will cause significant disruption in white-collar jobs, especially those involving massive information management. However, roles requiring strategic thinking, problem-solving, and relationship building will be less affected. Generative AI’s ability to handle tasks like data synthesis puts professions dealing primarily with information processing at risk.

Human-Centric Professions Still Secure

However, certain tasks require a deeper, more nuanced understanding and problem-solving, such as those in law, remain human-centric. Machuel remains optimistic, stating that the advent of generative AI can lead to an explosion of career possibilities through upskilling and re-skilling.

Adecco and Microsoft’s Partnership

Adecco has partnered with Microsoft to develop a career platform designed to help workers navigate skill development and job transitions. This platform includes AI-powered tools like a CV maker and a chatbot for candidate interaction, allowing recruiters to focus more on human relationships rather than routine tasks.

In a study by Cognizant in collaboration with Oxford Economics, it was forecasted that generative AI will disrupt nearly 90% of jobs, leading to a transformation in work and economic growth. The study emphasizes the need for swift adoption of the technology by businesses and for individuals to adapt to new work paradigms. The potential impact of generative AI on productivity and the future of work is highlighted, along with the need for re-skilling programs to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

Meanwhile, PwC’s 2023 Emerging Tech Survey found that only 22% of business leaders cited sustainability impact as a top issue in GenAI deployment. GenAI’s corporate use is rapidly accelerating and it affects emissions in two ways: operational efficiencies can help reduce emissions, but the compute power it uses can contribute to the carbon footprint. PwC recommends measuring, being thorough, starting early, and considering convergence to better manage GenAI’s impact on emissions.

Technological advancements and the rise of generative AI have led to a surge in job cuts in the tech sector at the beginning of the year, with over 5,500 tech employees losing their jobs in the first two weeks of 2024. The pandemic-induced demand for digital services led to a hiring spree in tech, but as economic uncertainties grew, the industry witnessed a significant contraction. Researchers suggest that as many as 300 million full-time jobs worldwide could be lost or diminished due to the rise of generative AI technology.

AI & ML Business
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

