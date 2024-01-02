en English
AI & ML

Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending

In the global landscape of technological innovation, 2023 marked a pivotal shift in enterprise investment trends towards Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). As per the International Data Corporation (IDC), businesses across the globe invested more than $19.4 billion in GenAI solutions, encompassing software, infrastructure hardware, and IT/business services. IDC forecasts a promising future for GenAI, with an anticipated investment doubling in 2024 and projected to skyrocket to $151.1 billion by 2027.

GenAI: A Catalyst for Business Transformation

Rick Villars, IDC’s Group Vice President of Worldwide Research, underscores the resilience and adaptability of businesses that have powered through the IT challenges of 2023. These businesses have been exploring GenAI as a potent tool for enhancing business transformation. The IDC predicts a crucial phase of building out AI capabilities across enterprises in 2024, aimed at reducing time and costs for customer and employee productivity. The investment emphasis is expected to shift over time towards enhancing revenue and business outcomes.

A Wave of GenAI Adoption in IT Industry

The IT industry, in particular, is predicted to pivot rapidly towards AI. Companies are gearing up to introduce AI-enhanced products and services and support their customers with AI implementations. The progression of GenAI investments is likely to move from early experimentation to the development of robust infrastructure and data models, culminating in widespread adoption that permeates all business activities.

GenAI: Enabling Traditional AI Solution Investments

Ritu Jyoti, IDC’s Group Vice President of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Automation market research and advisory services, sheds light on the critical role of GenAI. It has catalyzed investments in traditional AI solutions, and the synergy between the two AI types has opened a realm of possibilities across various industries. A holistic approach that blends traditional AI with generative creativity is anticipated to yield more adaptable and innovative AI systems.

The Rise of AI Stocks

As GenAI takes the spotlight, tech companies heavily invested in this domain have experienced a surge in growth. For instance, C3.ai reported significant growth in its stock, revenue, and generative AI agreements, with a year-over-year revenue growth of 17%. Despite lukewarm analyst ratings, the company has shown potential for long-term gains. Moreover, AI stocks such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet are worth keeping an eye on, given their exceptional performance and market-beating returns in 2023.

Considering the promising trajectory of GenAI, investors are contemplating rebalancing their portfolios in 2023, with AI stocks expected to be among the leading gainers. As the AI wave swells, businesses worldwide are gearing up to surf it, promising an exciting and transformative journey ahead.

AI & ML Business
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

