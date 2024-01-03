en English
AI & ML

Generative AI and its Reshaping Influence on Databases in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
As we step into 2024, we stand at the precipice of an evolving data landscape, heavily influenced by the advent of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI). The influence of gen AI on databases came into sharp focus in 2023, a trend that is expected to persist and deepen in the coming year.

Gen AI and the Evolution of Databases

Gen AI, particularly after the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, became a focal point in the database realm. Operational databases saw a surge in features such as vector data support and language as a programming interface, underscoring the growing prominence of AI in database management. Interestingly, despite the increasing focus on gen AI, classical machine learning models retained their relevance, demonstrating the simultaneous need for innovation and continuity in the sector.

Unfolding Trends in the Database Sector

Concurrent with the gen AI revolution, the database market witnessed the expansion of cloud data warehousing services. These services now encompass transactions, data transformation pipelines, and visualization, enhancing the comprehensiveness and agility of data management. Amazon Web Services (AWS) bolstered its zero ETL capabilities, and Apache Iceberg emerged as a standard open table format, reflecting the ongoing transformation of the database landscape.

AI Support and Vector Indexing: The New Frontiers

A key development in AI support was the advent of vector indexes in databases. This trend is set to continue, with anticipated enhancements in vector index offerings and the integration of AI queries with tabular business intelligence results. The ability to store vector embeddings was added to the arsenal of database capabilities, paving the way for further differentiation in gen AI support. A focus on vector indexing optimizations for varying service levels is expected to shape the trajectory of gen AI’s influence on databases.

As we venture further into 2024, the world of databases promises to be an exciting domain, with gen AI playing a pivotal role in its transformation. The data management strategies of today, shaped by the emerging trends of gen AI and vector indexing, will be instrumental in shaping the technological narratives of tomorrow.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

