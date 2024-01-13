en English
AI & ML

Generative AI: A Paradigm Shift in the Legal Industry

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Generative AI: A Paradigm Shift in the Legal Industry

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is making waves in the legal industry, specifically within intellectual property (IP) practices. The acceleration of change brought about by this technology is likened to the transformation instigated by the internet, but at a speed 100 times faster. The focus of this shift is primarily on law firms involved in patent prosecution, driven by a mixture of factors such as the extensive time and cost required to train patent practitioners, a scarcity of new professionals, growing patent filings, and the urgent need to increase efficiency while reducing expenses.

Education Meets Technology

A recent survey disclosed that a staggering 78% of law school faculties are planning to incorporate generative AI tools into their teaching programs. LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information, is extending free access to their generative AI solution for students at ABA-accredited law schools. The platform, Lexis+ AI, uses extensive language models to answer legal research queries, summarize legal matters, and generate drafts of legal documents. This collaboration aims to equip the future generation of lawyers with the skills required to operate generatively AI tools, a skill expected by law firms of their associates.

Legal Controversies of AI

In a recent legal development, The New York Times has filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against tech giants Microsoft and OpenAI for the unauthorized use of the Times’s work to develop artificial intelligence products. The dispute centers around whether AI products that rely on large data sets are unlawfully copying protected work. This case will be closely watched as it could set a precedent for future disputes in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

Transformative Effects of GenAI

Generative AI is rapidly permeating various industries, especially the legal industry, with the potential to revolutionize patent writing and prosecution. The technology could save attorneys up to 50% of their time, and it is not impossible to imagine a future where a patent that currently takes 40 hours to process could be completed in just four. However, the use of generative AI also presents challenges, including the necessity for control and flexibility to support the needs of legal professionals at a large scale. To use generative AI responsibly, law firms should integrate it with their secure document management systems and ensure a true commitment to security and privacy.

SEO Revolution in the Legal Industry

GenAI is also transforming the legal industry by revolutionizing search engine optimization (SEO) for law firms. AI technologies like machine learning algorithms and chatbots are being used to automate and optimize tasks, streamline operations, and provide personalized experiences for clients. Despite these advancements in AI, human-centric content continues to dominate first page rankings on search engines, highlighting the importance of creating high-quality, user-focused content.

AI & ML
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

