GenAI to Revolutionize Software Testing by 2028, Forecasts IDC Report

The intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and software testing is poised for a revolutionary shift. According to recent predictions, GenAI-based tools are set to automate up to 70% of software testing tasks by 2028. This innovation is anticipated to augment test coverage, enhance software usability, and elevate code quality.

AI in Software Testing

Enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region are leading the global shift towards AI, with an increasing focus on harnessing AI to streamline code review and testing processes. A recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) has shed light on the growing interest in exploiting AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities to improve several aspects of testing, including test prioritization, analysis of failed tests, automated test case generation, and the development of self-healing testing mechanisms.

GenAI and Test Automation

The adoption of GenAI is set to redefine the realm of test automation. AI algorithms will be increasingly employed to generate and manage test scripts, ushering in an era of more efficient and flexible testing. Countries like China, India, and Japan are spearheading this transformation, investing heavily in generative AI-assisted software development.

The Future of Programming

The IDC report also forecasts a significant shift in programming trends. It predicts that by 2028, natural language will emerge as the most common programming language, accounting for the creation of 30% of new applications. This projection underlines the anticipated surge in accessibility and intuitiveness in software development.

AI and Consumer Behavior

Beyond redefining software development, AI is also set to reshape consumer behavior. The report suggests that over 50% of consumers will be utilizing AI through mobile devices for discovering, evaluating, and purchasing products and services by 2026, signaling a substantial dependence on AI technology in decision-making processes.