en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Gartner Predicts Surge in IT Spending in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:03 am EST
Gartner Predicts Surge in IT Spending in 2024

Gartner’s recent report paints a nuanced picture of global IT services spending in 2023, pegging it at a modest $4.67 trillion, reflecting a barely perceptible 0.3% increase. The sluggish growth was largely attributable to device sales. However, Gartner predicts a more robust growth trajectory for 2024, with projections of IT spending reaching an impressive $5 trillion. This anticipated upswing is expected to be driven by the progressive integration of technology into revenue-generating activities by enterprises.

The Future of IT Spending

John-David Lovelock, a representative from Gartner, underscores that the insinuation of IT from a back office function to one that is directly involved in revenue generation suggests that there is no foreseeable plateau in IT spending. This expansion of IT’s role in businesses is a significant indicator of the growing importance of technology in shaping economic futures. However, the narrative of IT spending isn’t devoid of challenges.

The Challenge of ‘CIO Change Fatigue’

Gartner’s report identifies the concept of ‘CIO change fatigue’ as a potential limiting factor in IT spending. This term refers to the hesitancy in committing to new contracts and long-term investments due to uncertain outcomes. This reluctance is partly attributed to a cautious approach to adopting generative AI (GenAI).

Despite the transformative potential of GenAI, Lovelock opines that it won’t exert a significant influence on IT spending in 2024. Traditional factors such as profitability and labor are expected to be the main drivers of IT spending, even as CIOs begin to strategize for GenAI usage.

A Contrasting Outlook

Gartner’s positive outlook for future IT spending growth offers a contrast to recent financial setbacks experienced by companies like Verizon and Atos. It also aligns with Gartner’s previous insights on the saturation of the generative AI market and the need for a methodical approach to its implementation. As IT continues to permeate every aspect of business, the narrative of its spending is anticipated to evolve in fascinating ways.

0
AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
9 mins ago
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
In a significant breakthrough, Eemani Naveen, a 23-year-old from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended for creating and propagating a deepfake video of popular actor Rashmika Mandanna. The digitally manipulated video, posted on an Instagram fan page managed by Naveen, led to a significant surge in followers, jumping from 90,000 to a staggering 1,080,000 within a
'Huge Fan, Wanted Instagram Followers,' Says Rashmika Mandanna Deep Fake Creator
Machine Learning: The New Frontier in COVID-19 Severity Prediction
2 hours ago
Machine Learning: The New Frontier in COVID-19 Severity Prediction
Lucyd's Nautica: ChatGPT-integrated Smart Glasses Set to Revolutionize Fashion Tech
2 hours ago
Lucyd's Nautica: ChatGPT-integrated Smart Glasses Set to Revolutionize Fashion Tech
Sandra Rodriguez: Blending Art and AI to Uncover Societal Biases
1 hour ago
Sandra Rodriguez: Blending Art and AI to Uncover Societal Biases
The AI Manifesto: What Entrepreneurs Aren't Developing Yet
1 hour ago
The AI Manifesto: What Entrepreneurs Aren't Developing Yet
S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Optimism Fuels Market Bull Run
2 hours ago
S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Optimism Fuels Market Bull Run
Latest Headlines
World News
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
49 seconds
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
50 seconds
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
2 mins
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
2 mins
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
2 mins
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
2 mins
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
2 mins
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
2 mins
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
2 mins
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
58 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app