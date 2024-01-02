FTC’s Stance on AI and Copyright Law: A Risk to Competition?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a body mandated to protect the consumer by promoting competition, has recently come under fire for its stance on artificial intelligence (AI) and copyright law. Critics argue that the FTC’s position is not only in stark contrast to its charter but is also in direct opposition to the widely accepted view that fair use fosters competition by preventing monopolies.

FTC’s View on Fair Use and AI

In a comment submitted to the US Office, the FTC opined that fair use could lead to ‘unfair competition.’ This perspective has sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting that such a stance could have far-reaching consequences. They believe that if AI systems had to license all training data, the resulting costs would advantage only the biggest tech giants, like Google, Meta, and Microsoft, thereby stifling innovation and competition within the AI industry.

Experts Challenge FTC’s Assertions

Three notable experts, Pam Samuelson, Chris Sprigman, and Matthew Sag, have challenged the FTC’s misconceptions. They have underscored that competition naturally diminishes the returns of producers, and that AI outputs that do not infringe constitute lawful competition. This argument questions the FTC’s interpretation of fair use and its impact on competition.

FTC’s Unwavering Stance

Despite the criticism, the FTC appears to be holding firm to its stance. This is evident from a one-sided staff report based on a roundtable with participants from the creative industries. The report advocates for licensing training data and expresses concerns about ‘style mimicry’ in AI, potentially supporting anti-competitive practices. This stance has been met with disappointment from critics who regard it as a departure from the FTC’s previous acknowledgment of the anti-competitive aspects of copyright and patent law.

In conclusion, the FTC’s stance on AI and copyright law continues to be a contentious issue. Critics argue that the FTC’s position risks endorsing monopolistic practices and could potentially stifle innovation and competition in the burgeoning AI industry.