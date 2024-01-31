Forecasting the Risks of Technological Advancements: A 2040 Perspective

In a groundbreaking study, a research team from Lancaster and Manchester universities has forecasted potential risks associated with technological advancements by 2040. The study, which involved consultation with 12 expert futurists via a Delphi study, focused on three key areas of technology: artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless connectivity.

Identified Risks

The experts identified three major risks associated with these technological advancements. The first is the possibility of AI competition leading to potential disasters, due to the encouragement of software developers to take risks with AI. The second is the rise of generative AI, which could make truth indistinguishable, impacting the veracity of information. The third is the potential for invisible cyber attacks caused by the complexity of interconnected systems, leading to cyber sabotage.

Blockchain and Quantum Computing

Interestingly, the experts predicted that Blockchain and Quantum computing would have little immediate impact. These technologies, while promising, are still in their infancy and are not expected to pose significant risks in the near future.

Proposed Solutions

To mitigate these risks, the experts proposed a series of technical solutions and strategies. One such strategy is 'software jujitsu,' a process that involves using software to conduct safety audits on itself. This method ensures the application of safe software operation methods to new technologies, preventing the novelty of systems from bypassing established safety practices.

Moreover, the experts emphasized the need for strategic human-technology interaction solutions. These include cross-disciplinary education to foster understanding of these technologies, government safety principles for AI procurement, and legislation for AI safety. These measures aim to promote responsible development and deployment of these emerging technologies, safeguarding society from potential risks.