AI & ML

Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Flappie Unveils AI-Powered Cat Door at CES: A Solution to Pets Bringing Prey Indoors

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a Swiss startup has unveiled its innovative product, Flappie, an AI-powered cat door designed to curb the age-old problem of cats bringing prey into the home. Flappie’s unique cat door employs a blend of motion sensors, night-vision cameras, and advanced AI technology to identify when a cat attempts to enter the house with prey, and subsequently locks to prevent this. However, it’s important to note that while the system boasts an impressive accuracy above 90 percent, it isn’t entirely infallible.

Flappie: Combining AI with Pet Care

Flappie’s cutting-edge cat door takes pet-tech to the next level. Aside from its AI detection system, the door is equipped with manual switches on the interior, allowing pet owners the option to lock or unlock the door and deactivate the prey-detection system as they see fit. This intelligent door aims to train pets to drop their prey before entering the house, unlocking once the animal complies.

More Than Just a Door

Going beyond its primary function, Flappie has incorporated additional features that further enhance its usability. One of these includes chip detection technology that allows the door to open exclusively for the pet with the corresponding microchip, adding an extra layer of security. Furthermore, an accompanying app enables remote control of the door from anywhere. However, in case of internet unavailability, the door can still function using its manual controls.

A Vision for the Future

Flappie plans to initially launch the product in Switzerland, Zurich, and Germany, with aspirations to increase production and eventually venture into the US market. However, the US release date and the pricing details remain under wraps. As pet-tech continues to evolve, Flappie’s AI-powered cat door serves as a testament to the innovative applications of AI in enhancing pet care and ownership experiences.

AI & ML Pets
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

