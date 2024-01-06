Five Transformative Effects Generative AI is Poised to Unleash in 2024

As we step into 2024, we stand on the brink of a generative AI revolution. This technology, armed with the capacity to create human-like writing and lifelike images, is expected to rewrite the rules of technology interaction. Distinct from broader AI technologies, generative AI leverages machine learning to spawn new data from existing ones. Here are five transformative effects that this technology is predicted to unfurl by 2024.

Multimodal AI: The New Vanguard of Creativity

Generative AI’s creative prowess is set to be amplified by advancements in multimodal AI. Exemplified by large language models (LLMs) like Mistral, Llama 2, and GPT4 from tech giants such as Meta and OpenAI, these models can process a variety of data types. This capacity paves the way for content creation from mixed inputs, heralding a new era of creative capabilities.

The Rise of Small Language Models (SLMs)

Models like Microsoft’s PHI-2 and Mistral 7B, known as small language models (SLMs), are set to become the norm. Despite their smaller size, SLMs deliver quality comparable to LLMs but with fewer parameters and system requirements. This makes them more adaptable for specific tasks and compatible with stringent regulations.

Autonomous Agents: Ushering in Smarter Interactions

Autonomous agents, powered by multimodal AI and advanced algorithms, are set to enhance consumer experiences across industries. They provide intelligent, context-aware interactions with minimal human intervention. Tools like LlamaIndex and LangChain enable these systems to analyze various forms of data.

Open Generative AI Models: A Thriving Alternative

Open generative AI models are increasingly favored over proprietary models such as GPT 3.5, Claude 2, and Jurassic-2. Popular open models include Mistral’s Mixtral-8x7B, Falcon 180B, and Meta’s Llama 2 70B. More models are expected to surface, providing viable alternatives for on-premises or hybrid hosting.

Kubernetes: The Preferred Host for Generative AI Models

Kubernetes is emerging as the preferred platform for hosting generative AI models, with backing from companies like Hugging Face, OpenAI, and Google. Tools such as Ray Serve, vLLM, and Text Generation Inference facilitate containerized model inference. Kubernetes-based frameworks assist in managing AI model lifecycles. The expanding cloud-native ecosystem bolsters LLMOps for integrated workflows and shares best practices for generative AI.