Exploring the Economic Impact of AI: An Interview with Andrés Gil

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
In a recent interview with CNN’s José Antonio Montenegro, Andrés Gil, Senior Advisor at international law firm Davis Polk, explored the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on the economy. The discussion, set to air on the weekend program GloboEconomía, delves into the possible repercussions of AI across various economic sectors, its influence on job creation or destruction, and its role in enhancing business efficiency and productivity.

The AI Impact on Economy

The conversation revolved primarily around the influence of artificial intelligence on the economy. Gil discussed the projected growth in productivity by 7% of the global GDP with AI, as well as its benefits and challenges for businesses of all sizes. Moreover, a significant focus was on the transformation of employee roles, productivity enhancement, and decision-making processes in the wake of AI.

AI’s Potential Economic Contribution

A recent study predicts a colossal impact of $1 trillion on the American economy over the next decade due to generative AI. It anticipates a productivity boost in the US ranging from 1.7% to 3.5%, potentially adding between $477 billion and $1 trillion annually to the US GDP over the next decade. However, the study also warns that 52% of jobs will face significant changes, with 9% of the current US workforce potentially displaced, and an additional 1% might struggle to find new employment due to these economic shifts.

Legal and Regulatory Implications

During the discussion, the conversation also veered towards the legal and regulatory implications accompanying AI’s development. Law firms like Davis Polk are guiding their clients through these emerging technological changes. The interview highlighted the transformative potential of AI in the global economy, increased spending on software programs, and new equipment and investment trends in information technology.

Highlighting the implications of AI in strategic business management, the discussion emphasized how AI allows companies to enhance data analysis, automate processes, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. The transformative nature of AI and big data analytics was underscored, which is especially crucial for businesses seeking to streamline processes and manage risks timely.

In conclusion, the interview with Andrés Gil presented an in-depth analysis of AI’s impact on the economy, emphasizing the necessity for strategic retraining to adapt to the changes brought about by generative AI. The study by Oxford Economics and Cognizant, predicting that 90% of jobs in the US will be impacted in some way by generative AI, underscores the urgent need for a strategic shift to maintain economic growth.

AI & ML
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

