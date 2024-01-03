Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency

As the era of hybrid work models unfolds, the importance of expedited onboarding cannot be overstated. Rob Porter, an e-learning expert and head of market and business development at CoSo Cloud, emphasises on the need to swiftly integrate new employees into a company’s ecosystem. The traditional onboarding processes are deemed inadequate for the hybrid workforce, necessitating business leaders to streamline onboarding for improved employee integration, especially in virtual environments.

AI: The Game-Changer in Onboarding

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tools such as chatbots and analytics are revolutionising the modern onboarding process. Providing real-time support and processing large volumes of data for instant assistance, these technologies are enabling personalised onboarding experiences. They are expected to make broad-based impacts across industries, with early adoption noted in sectors like IT, software development, finance, banking, and healthcare.

Generative AI in HR: A Balancing Act

Generative AI is increasingly making inroads into Human Resources functions. OpenAI’s research estimates a whopping 80 percent of present-day workers could see their jobs impacted by generative AI. However, companies must tread with caution while integrating generative AI in HR, paying heed to ethical and privacy considerations. They must also ensure ongoing monitoring and human oversight for responsible and fair use of AI technologies in the workplace.

Non-Technical Elements: The Human Touch

While AI is instrumental in enhancing onboarding, Porter acknowledges the importance of non-technical aspects too. Ongoing learning opportunities, mentorship programs, and feedback mechanisms are crucial to retain talent. In fact, a combination of technical and non-technical elements seems to be the winning formula for successful onboarding in the hybrid work model.