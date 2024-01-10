en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Raises $30 Million for New AI Venture

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Raises $30 Million for New AI Venture

Parag Agrawal, once the leader of Twitter, has marked his presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) domain with the launch of his new startup and raising a hefty $30 million in funding. The funding, prominently coming from Khosla Ventures, Index Ventures, and First Round Capital, indicates a strong belief in Agrawal’s potential to carve a niche in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. This development follows his exit from Twitter, rebranded as X, after its acquisition by tech mogul Elon Musk.

A New Chapter in Agrawal’s Career

Agrawal’s AI startup focuses on developing software for Large Language Models (LLMs), an area witnessing substantial growth and innovation. Despite the secrecy surrounding the company’s specific offerings, the significant funding and interest from industry-leading venture capital firms underscore the potential of Agrawal’s new venture. The company’s mission aligns with the rising prominence of language models in various AI applications, potentially providing new tools for developers working on extensive language models akin to OpenAI’s renowned ChatGPT.

From Twitter to AI Pioneer

Agrawal’s departure from Twitter was marked by ideological differences with Elon Musk, primarily around the areas of free speech and content moderation. Agrawal’s cautious approach to incremental improvements and content moderation policies clashed with Musk’s aggressive stance, leading to a strained relationship and ultimately, Agrawal’s departure. Following his exit, Agrawal, along with former policy lead Vijaya Gadde and ex-Twitter CFO Ned Segal, received a substantial exit package, including the vesting of his entire shareholdings upon termination.

The Future of AI: Looking Ahead

The journey of Parag Agrawal’s career, from his tenure at Twitter to his entry in the AI world, highlights the changing dynamics within the tech industry and the significant role of AI in shaping future innovations. With his background as Twitter’s former Chief Technology Officer, Agrawal’s expertise in AI and machine learning sets him up to be a significant contributor to the AI landscape. As the tech community closely watches the developments of his startup, Agrawal’s venture promises to drive advancements in language models and AI technologies.

In essence, Agrawal’s shift from leading Twitter to the launch of his AI startup marks a significant change in the tech landscape. It signifies the intersection of leadership, vision, and investment in propelling innovation in the burgeoning AI sector.

0
AI & ML India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
44 mins ago
Scorpion Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award for AI Chat Technology
California-based tech company Scorpion has been awarded the prestigious 2024 BIG Innovation Award for its revolutionary AI chat technology. This significant recognition underscores Scorpion’s remarkable contributions to the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and its transformative approach to business-customer interactions. Groundbreaking AI Chat Technology Scorpion’s AI chat platform, Scorpion Connect, offers real-time communication capabilities, enabling
Scorpion Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award for AI Chat Technology
Weekly AI Legal and Regulatory Developments Tracker in the US and EU
2 hours ago
Weekly AI Legal and Regulatory Developments Tracker in the US and EU
Cognite's AI-Powered Control Room: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation
2 hours ago
Cognite's AI-Powered Control Room: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation
AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment
57 mins ago
AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment
AI Technology Empowers Efforts Against Child Exploitation
2 hours ago
AI Technology Empowers Efforts Against Child Exploitation
Quora Raises $75 Million to Boost AI Chat Platform Poe and Foster Creator Economy
2 hours ago
Quora Raises $75 Million to Boost AI Chat Platform Poe and Foster Creator Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
15 seconds
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
32 seconds
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
2 mins
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
4 mins
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
5 mins
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
5 mins
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
6 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
6 mins
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
8 mins
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app