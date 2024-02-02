EU Member States Unanimously Approve Comprehensive AI Legislation

The European Union's (EU) 27 member states have unanimously approved the world's first comprehensive rules regulating the use and safety of artificial intelligence (AI). The approval marks a significant milestone in the global technology landscape, reflecting a growing consciousness of AI's vast potential and associated risks. The legislation, known as the Artificial Intelligence Act, was initially proposed by the European Commission in 2021, following the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT. After two years of rigorous negotiations, the Act received the green light from EU countries in December. However, it faced delays due to concerns from key member states like France and Germany, who feared stifling the growth of "EU AI champions."

The AI Act: Balancing Innovation and Safety

The AI Act aims to strike a delicate balance between fostering innovation and ensuring safety. It sets global standards for AI use in diverse industries, encompassing banking, manufacturing, medicine, travel, and the military. The Act also addresses the military use of AI, defining stringent security parameters to curb potential misuse. The legislation is slated to apply some rules within six months, while others will kick in two years later. Tech companies and lobbying groups like the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) have voiced concerns that the new rules might impede the development and deployment of innovative AI applications in Europe.

Unanimous Approval and Future Steps

The unanimous approval of the AI Act was announced by Belgium, currently holding the EU's rotating presidency. The bloc will now move to the implementation stage, where lobbying will continue, with some critics concerned about potential changes to the law. The European Parliament is expected to vote on the Act soon, and it could formally become law as early as May. The majority of the rules are anticipated to be finalized within the next two years.

Towards a Global Standard for AI

The approval of the AI Act is a significant step towards establishing a global standard for AI. The Act introduces a rules-based system that categorizes all AI systems based on their potential to impact citizens' rights. It also sets limitations on the use of biometric identification systems and provisions covering general purpose AI systems. The Act's approval signals the start of the AI regulatory journey in the EU, to be overseen by a dedicated EU AI Office. The legislation underscores the EU’s motivation to promote its own AI industry to compete with the US and China, which currently lead the AI market.