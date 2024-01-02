en English
Energy Companies Leverage AI and ML for Network Maintenance Amid Remote Work Surge

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
In response to the growing need for remote work capabilities, energy companies are investing heavily in expanding their enterprise networks. This expansion is creating an increased workload for IT teams, leading these companies to turn to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions to automate routine network maintenance tasks. The adoption of intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) devices is also surging, contributing to the growth of network traffic by providing remote infrastructure monitoring and improved equipment performance visibility.

AI-driven Tools for Network Lifecycle Management

Generative AI tools, akin to ChatGPT, are being deployed for network Lifecycle Management (LCM) tasks such as user authorizations and network address assignments. These tools are capable of automating complex tasks, reducing the burden on IT staff and enhancing productivity. Similarly, Intelligent Disaster Recovery (DR) solutions are employing digital twin technology to swiftly restore services after outages, minimizing disruption and downtime.

Intelligent Operations and Maintenance

In addition to disaster recovery, intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M) capabilities are revolutionizing fault identification. By correlating information more efficiently than traditional methods, these AI-driven tools can detect and address issues faster, leading to improved network reliability and performance.

Challenges in Implementing AI and ML Solutions

Despite the significant benefits, energy companies face considerable challenges in integrating these new technologies with existing infrastructures. The lack of experience with these tools necessitates comprehensive training programs for staff to ensure effective implementation and utilization. Additionally, the complexity of these solutions can pose integration challenges, requiring careful planning and testing.

Energy 4.0 and the Transactive Energy Market

The application of Industry 4.0 concepts to the electrical power utility industry, dubbed Energy 4.0, is transforming the management, maintenance, and modernization of generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. The new era of energy management leverages the power of connectivity, data, and computing to modernize the grid and improve safety, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness of operations. Meanwhile, the transactive energy market, enabled by advanced technologies like blockchain and smart contracts, is redefining the roles of utilities and fostering sustainability and grid resilience.

