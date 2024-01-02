Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY to Feature on HONOR X50 Pro

Global AI software company Elliptic Labs has announced a significant development in the smartphone technology sector. The company’s AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY is set to feature on the HONOR X50 Pro smartphone for the Chinese market. This cutting-edge sensor technology, which is currently deployed in over half a billion devices worldwide, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, marking a significant achievement in the realm of mobile technology.

Transforming Sensor Technology with AI

Elliptic Labs’ innovative solution is a game-changer in the smartphone industry. It replaces traditional hardware sensors with a software-only approach, effectively detecting proximity. This groundbreaking innovation not only reduces device costs and sourcing risks but also conserves battery life. It accomplishes this by turning off the display and disabling touch functionality during calls, thereby preventing unwanted actions.

A Strategic Partnership with HONOR

The integration of Elliptic Labs’ technology into the HONOR X50 Pro smartphone is a testament to the company’s technological prowess. The company emphasizes the importance of this partnership with HONOR, illustrating the demand for its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY among top smartphone manufacturers.

From University Spin-off to Global AI Leader

Founded as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University in 2006, Elliptic Labs has evolved into a global leader in AI software. The company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to provide features such as 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing, and heartbeat detection. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform allows for the creation of sustainable, software-only sensors that are human-friendly. Operating globally, Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway and listed on the Oslo Bors in March 2022.