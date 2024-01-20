EDCC and EDGE Group to Spotlight AI and Autonomous Technologies at UMEX and SimTEX 2024

As the world stands on the brink of a technological revolution, the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) is gearing up to participate in the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation Training (SimTEX) from January 22 to 25, 2024. The event, set to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC), is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

A Platform for Defence and Security Industry

UMEX and SimTEX are recognized as significant platforms for the defence and security industry in the UAE. The goal of these exhibitions is to bolster local industry capabilities and lay a robust foundation for the defence and technology sectors. Unique to the Middle East, UMEX and SimTEX concentrate on drones, robotics, components, and unmanned systems, offering a glimpse into the future of warfare, where artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies reign supreme.

EDCC's Role and Participation

The EDCC's involvement includes a dedicated stand showcasing innovative defence products. These products highlight the use of artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies, brought to life by entities such as the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, SAAB group, Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), and Avantguard. Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of EDCC, underlined the council's role as the national representative for the UAE defence industry. She noted that UMEX and SimTEX are crucial for spotlighting the council's efforts to facilitate communication among defence contractors and foster opportunities for collaboration.

EDGE Group's Exhibition

In addition to EDCC, EDGE Group is set to showcase its leading advanced technology group in the unmanned and autonomous systems sector at UMEX and SimTEX 2024. The exhibition will feature a range of autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles, along with the participation of ETIMAD, a technology solutions and services company. Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, emphasized the company's commitment to playing a pivotal role as a growing industry leader in this domain.

UMEX and SimTEX 2024 promise a series of live demonstrations, pitch competitions, and discussions on the impact of new technologies in the unmanned systems industry. These events are expected to convene industry leaders, innovators, and experts from the unmanned systems and simulation sectors worldwide, showcasing the region’s burgeoning strength and innovation in defence technology.