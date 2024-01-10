E.W. Scripps Partners with Waymark: A Revolutionary Leap in AI TV Advertising

In an innovative move that seeks to redefine the advertising landscape, E.W. Scripps, a renowned station group, has embarked on an exciting collaboration with AI TV advertising startup Waymark. The joint venture aims to democratize access to broadcast TV advertising, specifically catering to small advertisers, by providing automated tools for ad buying and commercial production. The partnership will see Waymark’s ground-breaking generative-AI technology implemented across Scripps’ extensive network of 61 affiliates spread across 41 markets.

Transforming the Advertising Landscape with AI

Waymark’s generative-AI software is designed to produce TV commercials and voiceovers using pre-existing assets. This capability significantly simplifies and streamlines the ad creation process, making it more accessible and affordable for small businesses to create high-quality video advertisements. This cutting-edge technology has been successfully piloted in five Scripps-owned stations and is now poised for a nationwide rollout.

A Testament to the Power of AI in Advertising

Aside from Scripps, other media giants, including Spectrum Reach, Fox owned-and-operated stations, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group, and Morgan Murphy Media, have already integrated Waymark’s software into their operations. These adoptions underscore the increasing recognition of the potential and impact of Waymark’s AI advertising technology in the media industry.

Revolutionizing Small Business Advertising

Scripps’ decision to adopt this AI-driven approach is motivated by a desire to respond to client needs swiftly and to extend brands’ reach beyond social media platforms. Both Waymark’s CEO, Alex Persky-Stern, and Scripps’ executive VP and chief revenue officer, Brian Norris, have expressed enthusiasm for the potential of this technology to revolutionize the advertising landscape for small businesses.

Alex Persky-Stern believes that AI in visual media will open more doors for humans than it closes, creating new job opportunities. With this partnership, the potential of AI to transform the field of advertising is becoming increasingly clear, marking a new era of technological innovation and creativity in the advertising industry.