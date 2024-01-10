en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

E.W. Scripps Partners with Waymark: A Revolutionary Leap in AI TV Advertising

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
E.W. Scripps Partners with Waymark: A Revolutionary Leap in AI TV Advertising

In an innovative move that seeks to redefine the advertising landscape, E.W. Scripps, a renowned station group, has embarked on an exciting collaboration with AI TV advertising startup Waymark. The joint venture aims to democratize access to broadcast TV advertising, specifically catering to small advertisers, by providing automated tools for ad buying and commercial production. The partnership will see Waymark’s ground-breaking generative-AI technology implemented across Scripps’ extensive network of 61 affiliates spread across 41 markets.

Transforming the Advertising Landscape with AI

Waymark’s generative-AI software is designed to produce TV commercials and voiceovers using pre-existing assets. This capability significantly simplifies and streamlines the ad creation process, making it more accessible and affordable for small businesses to create high-quality video advertisements. This cutting-edge technology has been successfully piloted in five Scripps-owned stations and is now poised for a nationwide rollout.

A Testament to the Power of AI in Advertising

Aside from Scripps, other media giants, including Spectrum Reach, Fox owned-and-operated stations, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group, and Morgan Murphy Media, have already integrated Waymark’s software into their operations. These adoptions underscore the increasing recognition of the potential and impact of Waymark’s AI advertising technology in the media industry.

Revolutionizing Small Business Advertising

Scripps’ decision to adopt this AI-driven approach is motivated by a desire to respond to client needs swiftly and to extend brands’ reach beyond social media platforms. Both Waymark’s CEO, Alex Persky-Stern, and Scripps’ executive VP and chief revenue officer, Brian Norris, have expressed enthusiasm for the potential of this technology to revolutionize the advertising landscape for small businesses.

Alex Persky-Stern believes that AI in visual media will open more doors for humans than it closes, creating new job opportunities. With this partnership, the potential of AI to transform the field of advertising is becoming increasingly clear, marking a new era of technological innovation and creativity in the advertising industry.

0
AI & ML Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
22 mins ago
CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future with Cutting-Edge Gadgets
In the heart of Las Vegas, the doors of the world’s largest consumer electronics show, CES 2024, swung open after a year-long hiatus, revealing a plethora of innovative gadgets designed to redefine and enhance everyday life. The event, a symphony of technology and ingenuity, showcased AI-driven devices and smart solutions, underlining the accelerating momentum of
CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future with Cutting-Edge Gadgets
Valve Updates Policy to Permit Generative AI Games on Steam
3 hours ago
Valve Updates Policy to Permit Generative AI Games on Steam
Amazon Makes Significant Announcements at CES 2024
4 hours ago
Amazon Makes Significant Announcements at CES 2024
LTIMindtree Ignites Digital Transformation with Canvas CloudXperienz
2 hours ago
LTIMindtree Ignites Digital Transformation with Canvas CloudXperienz
XRHealth Secures $6M Funding: A Leap Towards AI-Based Healthcare
3 hours ago
XRHealth Secures $6M Funding: A Leap Towards AI-Based Healthcare
CES 2024 Spotlights AI Companionship Among Top Emerging Tech Trends
3 hours ago
CES 2024 Spotlights AI Companionship Among Top Emerging Tech Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
3 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
4 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
5 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
5 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
8 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
8 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
8 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
9 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
9 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
8 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app