en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Dropbox Integrates AI Tools, Raises Privacy Concerns Amid Data Sharing with OpenAI

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Dropbox Integrates AI Tools, Raises Privacy Concerns Amid Data Sharing with OpenAI

Dropbox, the leading file hosting service, has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) tools that may share user documents and files with OpenAI for advanced chatbot services, such as summarizing or answering questions about files. This collaboration arises from Dropbox’s lack of its own chatbot technology, necessitating the sharing of customer documents through OpenAI’s servers where they are temporarily stored for up to 30 days. A feature of concern is that this third-party AI sharing is enabled by default, raising important questions about user privacy.

CEO Drew Houston Clarifies Data Sharing Policy

Dropbox CEO, Drew Houston, offered an explanation that data sharing with OpenAI only occurs when users actively engage with the AI features. He emphasized that these features are clearly labeled so that users are aware of their data usage. A spokesperson further assured the public that customer data is not employed to train or fine-tune OpenAI’s sophisticated language models.

Dropbox’s User Privacy Measures Amid Broader AI Discussions

In response to escalating privacy concerns, Dropbox has declared that only the content directly relevant to a user’s explicit request is sent to third-party AI partners. Furthermore, the company affirms it will not permit these partners to train their models on user data without explicit consent. Users who do not wish to have their files shared with OpenAI can opt out of this by disabling the use of third-party AI in their Dropbox settings.

OpenAI and Dropbox: Navigating the Future of Data Privacy

This issue has surfaced amid larger dialogues about user privacy within the context of the increasing utilization of AI models by a variety of tech firms. As the integration of AI deepens across industries, companies like Dropbox and OpenAI need to navigate the convoluted and delicate terrain of data privacy and user trust. As we move forward, the tech industry must strike a balance between innovation and preserving user privacy.

0
AI & ML
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Humane's Pin: A Step Towards AI-Enabled Wearable Future

By Safak Costu

X Corp's Tech Breakthrough Promises to Revolutionize the Industry

By BNN Correspondents

AI Set to Revolutionize Archaeology in 2024: A Look at the Future

By Rizwan Shah

Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dropbox Partners with OpenAI: A Leap Forward or a Privacy Concern? ...
@AI & ML · 20 mins
Dropbox Partners with OpenAI: A Leap Forward or a Privacy Concern? ...
heart comment 0
Deere & Company’s AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agriculture

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Deere & Company's AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agriculture
AI Revolutionizes Photography in 2023, Exciting Camera Launches Await in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

AI Revolutionizes Photography in 2023, Exciting Camera Launches Await in 2024
Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis
Google’s Duet AI: A Game-Changer or a Hallucinating Tool?

By Waqas Arain

Google's Duet AI: A Game-Changer or a Hallucinating Tool?
Latest Headlines
World News
China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy
21 seconds
China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
1 min
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
2 mins
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
3 mins
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
3 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
3 mins
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
3 mins
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
4 mins
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
5 mins
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
3 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
47 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app