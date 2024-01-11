en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Doosan Group Chairman Advocates AI Integration at CES 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Doosan Group Chairman Advocates AI Integration at CES 2024

Doosan Group Chairman, Park Jeong-won, underscored the paramount importance of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) across various business sectors during his expedition to CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Park illuminated the recent breakthroughs in AI, spotlighting its potential to radically metamorphose the conventional manufacturing industry. He suggested that Doosan is on the trail of harnessing AI technology to their business operations, seeking untapped potentialities.

Scouting Global Technological Trends

The expedition was a strategic move to stay abreast with the technological trends shaping the future of AI, robotics, autonomous driving, and the energy sectors. Park was keen on emphasizing that AI is not the sole domain of IT companies. He spotlighted Doosan’s competitive edge through AI applications in collaborative robots and construction machinery.

Unveiling Innovations at CES 2024

At the grand platform of CES, Doosan Robotics showcased self-taught robot solutions. In tandem, Doosan Bobcat premiered an uncrewed, electric, AI-powered articulated tractor, the AT450X. These innovations align with the theme of a ‘cleaner and safer future’ and are a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Exploring the Future of Mobility

During his visit, Park also explored the latest advancements in autonomous driving and vehicle electronics. He visited the exhibitions of major companies like Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Mercedes-Benz, and Mobileye. He underscored his intention to nurture innovation using emerging technologies to create safer, smarter work environments and contribute to a cleaner world.

0
AI & ML Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
17 mins ago
KaJ Labs Commits to Strategic Token Buyback for AI Crypto Project AGII
In a key development, KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization renowned for its expertise in AI and blockchain technology, has announced a strategic token buyback commitment for AGII, a specialized AI crypto project. This initiative underscores KaJ Labs’ unwavering confidence in AGII’s intrinsic value and its prospects for long-term growth within the volatile cryptocurrency market.
KaJ Labs Commits to Strategic Token Buyback for AI Crypto Project AGII
AI's Threat to Journalism: Experts Urge Congress to Act
3 hours ago
AI's Threat to Journalism: Experts Urge Congress to Act
Senator Josh Hawley Advocates for Intellectual Property Rights Against AI Exploitation
3 hours ago
Senator Josh Hawley Advocates for Intellectual Property Rights Against AI Exploitation
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming 'Lossy Bottlenecks' for a Tailored Future
29 mins ago
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming 'Lossy Bottlenecks' for a Tailored Future
Unmasking the Global Facial Recognition Market: An In-depth Analysis
60 mins ago
Unmasking the Global Facial Recognition Market: An In-depth Analysis
Lenovo Launches ThinkBook Graphics Extension: A Leap Forward in Laptop Performance
1 hour ago
Lenovo Launches ThinkBook Graphics Extension: A Leap Forward in Laptop Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods
2 mins
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
3 mins
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
4 mins
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
4 mins
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
Colin Gray's Renewed Life: The Transformative Journey of Heart Transplant
6 mins
Colin Gray's Renewed Life: The Transformative Journey of Heart Transplant
Opposition Leader Denies Linking PN to Arson Attack on MP's Home
6 mins
Opposition Leader Denies Linking PN to Arson Attack on MP's Home
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
8 mins
Coventry City vs Leicester City: General Admission Tickets Sold Out, Limited Premium Options Remain
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
8 mins
Marcus Stoinis Accepts Exclusion from Australia's ODI Team
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
8 mins
SSEN Pushes to Boost Enrolment in Priority Service Register Amid Low Participation Rates
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app