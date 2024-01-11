Doosan Group Chairman Advocates AI Integration at CES 2024

Doosan Group Chairman, Park Jeong-won, underscored the paramount importance of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) across various business sectors during his expedition to CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Park illuminated the recent breakthroughs in AI, spotlighting its potential to radically metamorphose the conventional manufacturing industry. He suggested that Doosan is on the trail of harnessing AI technology to their business operations, seeking untapped potentialities.

Scouting Global Technological Trends

The expedition was a strategic move to stay abreast with the technological trends shaping the future of AI, robotics, autonomous driving, and the energy sectors. Park was keen on emphasizing that AI is not the sole domain of IT companies. He spotlighted Doosan’s competitive edge through AI applications in collaborative robots and construction machinery.

Unveiling Innovations at CES 2024

At the grand platform of CES, Doosan Robotics showcased self-taught robot solutions. In tandem, Doosan Bobcat premiered an uncrewed, electric, AI-powered articulated tractor, the AT450X. These innovations align with the theme of a ‘cleaner and safer future’ and are a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Exploring the Future of Mobility

During his visit, Park also explored the latest advancements in autonomous driving and vehicle electronics. He visited the exhibitions of major companies like Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Mercedes-Benz, and Mobileye. He underscored his intention to nurture innovation using emerging technologies to create safer, smarter work environments and contribute to a cleaner world.