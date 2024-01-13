en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots’ Impact on College-Level Courses

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots’ Impact on College-Level Courses

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has assigned a grant of $7.6 million to the National Institute for Student Success (NISS) at Georgia State University (GSU) to examine the impacts of AI-powered chatbots in foundational college-level mathematics and English courses. This groundbreaking initiative stems from previous research, which suggests that such technology could significantly enhance grades and retention rates, particularly among lower-income and first-generation college students.

Chatbots in First-year Courses

The NISS plans to implement these innovative chatbot systems in first-year mathematics and English classes at Georgia State and its affiliated Perimeter College, which is known for offering associate degrees. This study will investigate the role of chatbots in providing instant assistance and personalized learning experiences to students, especially those from underserved backgrounds.

Scaling Academic Support

The deployment of chatbots is expected to help scale academic support, making it more accessible to a larger number of students. By offering instant responses and personalized guidance, chatbots are anticipated to fill the gap in academic support, especially in light of the increasing student-to-teacher ratio in many universities.

Enhancing Student Success

The underlying objective of this initiative is to enhance student success. It aims to provide empirical evidence of the benefits of integrating AI technology into the educational process, which is expected to revolutionize the traditional teaching methods and elevate the learning experience for students from all backgrounds.

0
AI & ML Education United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
2 hours ago
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
Abode Systems, in collaboration with Xailient and Morse Micro, has announced the arrival of the Abode Edge Camera – a revolutionary addition to their do-it-yourself (DIY) smart security products. This innovative security camera stands out for its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a remarkable transmission range exceeding 1.5 miles and an exceptional battery life. Unprecedented
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels
3 hours ago
Technical Analysis for ESML Trading: Optimizing Entry and Exit Levels
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust through AI and Global Partnerships
3 hours ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust through AI and Global Partnerships
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
2 hours ago
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
2 hours ago
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
2 hours ago
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
Latest Headlines
World News
Game Changer Wrestling's 'No Compadre' Event Triumphs Over Weather Setbacks
17 seconds
Game Changer Wrestling's 'No Compadre' Event Triumphs Over Weather Setbacks
Florida's Education Crisis Deepens Amid Controversial Child Labor Proposal
1 min
Florida's Education Crisis Deepens Amid Controversial Child Labor Proposal
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
1 min
Middlesbrough vs Millwall: A Delayed Start But Undeterred Spirits
Vice President Emphasizes Lord Ram's Significance in Indian Constitution
2 mins
Vice President Emphasizes Lord Ram's Significance in Indian Constitution
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's Border Crisis Remarks Spark Controversy
2 mins
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's Border Crisis Remarks Spark Controversy
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
5 mins
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
7 mins
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
7 mins
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
8 mins
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app