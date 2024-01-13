DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots’ Impact on College-Level Courses

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has assigned a grant of $7.6 million to the National Institute for Student Success (NISS) at Georgia State University (GSU) to examine the impacts of AI-powered chatbots in foundational college-level mathematics and English courses. This groundbreaking initiative stems from previous research, which suggests that such technology could significantly enhance grades and retention rates, particularly among lower-income and first-generation college students.

Chatbots in First-year Courses

The NISS plans to implement these innovative chatbot systems in first-year mathematics and English classes at Georgia State and its affiliated Perimeter College, which is known for offering associate degrees. This study will investigate the role of chatbots in providing instant assistance and personalized learning experiences to students, especially those from underserved backgrounds.

Scaling Academic Support

The deployment of chatbots is expected to help scale academic support, making it more accessible to a larger number of students. By offering instant responses and personalized guidance, chatbots are anticipated to fill the gap in academic support, especially in light of the increasing student-to-teacher ratio in many universities.

Enhancing Student Success

The underlying objective of this initiative is to enhance student success. It aims to provide empirical evidence of the benefits of integrating AI technology into the educational process, which is expected to revolutionize the traditional teaching methods and elevate the learning experience for students from all backgrounds.