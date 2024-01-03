Derby City Council Turns to AI for Enhanced Services and Savings

Derby City Council, in an ambitious move, is laying plans to incorporate more Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into its services. With this initiative, the council aims to save over 12 million pounds in the coming years. Financial hurdles have prompted the council to invest more than 3 million pounds in introducing AI solutions designed to handle administrative tasks, predominantly within the sphere of adult social care services.

AI: The Catalyst for Efficiency and Savings

Implementation of AI is projected to improve efficiency, enabling the council’s staff to concentrate on specialized tasks that evade automation. Despite concerns raised by Mickleover councillor Matthew Holmes regarding potential job losses due to AI adoption, council officials have been firm in their assurance that savings will stem not from staff cuts but from improved productivity and new capabilities.

Customer Focus Group to Address AI Concerns

Complaints from Derby residents regarding the council’s existing AI phone line and website have given rise to a customer focus group, tasked with addressing these issues. The council’s strategic move to expand the use of AI has garnered approval following in-depth meetings and discussions, aligning with Derby’s long-standing legacy of creativity and innovation.

The Partnership with Tech Innovators

In a related development, RiskOn International Inc has joined hands with Meetkai Inc to launch askROI, an AI product aimed at transforming the way businesses and individuals manage and access their data. This product is intended to be rooted entirely in an organization’s unique data, internal tools, and processes. A pilot program, in collaboration with technology solutions provider Efficient Business Solutions (Effvision), has been announced to further fine-tune the platform.

AI incorporation in council services and business operations is a clear reflection of Derby City’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance public services and drive economic growth. As AI continues to shape our future, its deployment in public services is a step towards a more efficient and technologically advanced society.