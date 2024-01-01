en English
Agriculture

Deere & Company’s AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agriculture

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Deere & Company, an agricultural industry pioneer, continues to blaze trails in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Jahmy Hindman, recently shed light on the company’s advancements and aspirations in an interview with CNBC. Underlining the importance of automation in revolutionizing farming efficiency, Hindman drew a parallel to the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation that dates back to the introduction of the steel plow by John Deere in 1837.

Revolutionising Agriculture with AI

The company’s primary aim is to empower farmers to produce more with less, overcoming hurdles like unpredictable weather, limited arable land, and labor shortages. The role of AI, especially computer vision and machine learning, is crucial in their strategic approach. An exemplification of this is the ‘See Spray’ technology. This technology uses AI to accurately detect individual weeds, thereby reducing the amount of herbicide required and improving precision over time by learning from gathered data.

Boosting Sustainability and Profitability

This innovative technology not only enhances farm productivity and profitability but also ushers in a more sustainable method of farming. The technology minimizes herbicide use, contributing to environmental conservation while also increasing farm efficiency.

Ambitious Goals and Global Implications

Deere & Company envisions a future where a fully autonomous production cycle is a reality for corn and soybean farmers by 2030. This cycle would encompass planting, spraying, and harvesting using autonomous technology. The company plans to continue blending AI with robotics, sensors, data, and connectivity to meet customer demands and devise solutions that can be retrofitted onto older machines. Such a move would enable farmers to access the latest technology affordably, thus breaking down adoption barriers and offering solutions as a service model.

The global implications of these technological breakthroughs are far-reaching. They have the potential to tackle food insecurity, diminish carbon footprints, and conserve water. As the world’s population is estimated to hit 10 billion by 2050, requiring a doubling in crop production, these advancements are timely and critical.

Agriculture AI & ML
Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

