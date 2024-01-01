en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Deere & Company Envisions AI-Driven Fully Autonomous Farm by 2030

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
Deere & Company Envisions AI-Driven Fully Autonomous Farm by 2030

Jahmy Hindman, Chief Technology Officer of Deere & Company, recently painted a picture of an agricultural future revolutionized by artificial intelligence (AI). By 2030, the company aims to transform staple crops farming into a fully autonomous process, leveraging the power of AI to overcome persistent challenges such as fluctuating weather conditions, limited arable land, and labor shortages.

AI and the Future of Farming

Central to Deere’s vision are advancements in computer vision and machine learning. These technologies are the backbone of their ‘See & Spray’ innovation, a system that targets weeds with pinpoint accuracy, significantly reducing herbicide usage and increasing overall farm efficiency. The system self-improves, learning from the vast data collected, and adapts to various field conditions and plant diseases, continually refining its precision.

Integrating AI with Existing Machinery

Importantly, Deere is extending these technological advances to existing farming equipment. This move allows for cost-effective retrofits with new technology such as the ‘See & Spray,’ making it feasible for farmers with older machinery to upgrade and benefit from the efficiencies AI brings to the table.

Global Implications of AI in Agriculture

The company’s vision of AI-driven farming has profound global implications. It holds the potential to mitigate food security issues for an ever-increasing population. More efficient farming methods mean less waste, reduced carbon footprints, and water conservation, contributing to the broader goal of environmental sustainability. As AI continues to evolve, Deere intends to make farming machinery smarter and more efficient, automating the entire production cycle for crops like corn and soybeans by 2030. This ambitious goal involves integrating AI with robotics, sensors, data, and connectivity, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in agriculture.

0
Agriculture AI & ML
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cambodia’s Trade with Indonesia Surges, Hits Nearly $1 Billion Mark

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Farmers Urged to Combat Rising Threat of Bovine Tuberculosis

By BNN Correspondents

Macadamia Farmers Grapple with Market Instability Amid El Nino Fears

By Israel Ojoko

Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

John Deere's AI Revolution: A New Era for Agriculture ...
@Agriculture · 1 hour
John Deere's AI Revolution: A New Era for Agriculture ...
heart comment 0
Chief Kaputa Calls for Government Support in Large-Scale Agricultural Project

By Salman Akhtar

Chief Kaputa Calls for Government Support in Large-Scale Agricultural Project
Chhuzom Farmers Prepare for Organic Turn; To Supply Vegetables to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Chhuzom Farmers Prepare for Organic Turn; To Supply Vegetables to Mindfulness City
Deere & Company’s AI Revolution: Aiming for Fully Autonomous Farms by 2030

By Mazhar Abbas

Deere & Company's AI Revolution: Aiming for Fully Autonomous Farms by 2030
Indian Government Procures Kharif Onions, Increases Buffer Stock to Stabilize Prices

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Government Procures Kharif Onions, Increases Buffer Stock to Stabilize Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets
15 seconds
Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
2 mins
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
3 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
8 mins
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
9 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
9 mins
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
9 mins
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
27 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
28 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app