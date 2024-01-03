DEEPX’s DX-M1 AI Chip Deployed to Over 40 Global Customers, Redefining AI Semiconductors

DEEPX, a pioneer in AI semiconductor technology, has carved a significant milestone in its journey with its DX-M1 AI chip. The chip, a testament to the harmonious blend of low power consumption, high performance, high efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, has now been deployed to over 40 global customers through its Early Engagement Customer Program (EECP).

DX-M1: Powering the AI of Things

The DX-M1 chip, designed for an array of applications such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, factory automation, AI-powered security systems, and AI servers, is geared towards facilitating the AI of Things. It has been the recipient of the prestigious CES Innovation Awards 2024 in the categories of Embedded Technology and Robotics, underlining its impact in the tech industry.

Early Engagement Customer Program (EECP)

Through its EECP, DEEPX is offering early access to its cutting-edge technology. The program includes the small camera module with DX-V1, M.2 module with DX-M1, and the DXNN developer environment. This initiative enables customers to seamlessly integrate DEEPX’s hardware and software into their mass-produced products, paving the way for a new era of AI-integrated systems.

A Game-changer: The DX-M1

The DX-M1, crafted using a 5nm process, sets itself apart in the market with its capacity to handle real-time AI computational processing. It supports over 30 frames-per-second for multichannel video data and multiple AI algorithms simultaneously. Remarkably, it also proves efficient in its use of cache memory, requiring only about one quarter of the memory compared to its competitors, while still providing high computational power and support for a diverse set of AI algorithms. The DX-M1’s compact M.2 module version allows for easy integration into existing systems, making it a game-changer in the AI industry.

DEEPX is spearheading collaborations with various companies across different sectors to further refine and promote its AI semiconductor technology. As it continues its global promotions centered around the United States, China, and Taiwan region, DEEPX is setting a new benchmark in AI semiconductor technology, redefining the way we perceive and interact with AI.