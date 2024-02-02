DAS Technology Unveils Game-Changing SaaS Offerings at NADA Convention

DAS Technology, a pioneer in consumer engagement technology within the automotive industry, recently shone at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) annual convention in Las Vegas. The highlight was its cutting-edge Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings, primarily aimed at enhancing dealership sales and service performance. The offerings are integrated into the company's Consumer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), which has been instrumental in transforming the auto-buying journey and enhancing consumer engagement.

An Array of Innovative Features

The latest features introduced by DAS Technology include real-time lead quoting, prospect nurturing, service messaging, SMS enhancements, and inventory merchandising partnerships. These advancements are designed not only to improve the consumer experience but also to increase the conversion rate of sales and enhance service profitability. The real-time lead quoting feature, for instance, allows dealers to provide immediate quotes, thereby significantly improving the vehicle shopping experience for consumers.

AI-Enabled Communications and Multi-Channel Offerings

DAS Technology's CDXP leverages the power of artificial intelligence to offer a variety of multi-channel offerings. It focuses on audience building, segmentation, and patented messaging that suggests alternative vehicles to consumers during their shopping journey. This feature has shown to be particularly effective in engaging consumers and transforming their auto-buying experience.

Strategic Partnerships and Impact on Dealership Sales

With a network of over 200 partners, including major tech companies, DAS Technology also provides advanced inventory merchandising and consumer targeting solutions. These offerings are designed to amplify the return on investment (ROI) from digital marketing efforts. Dealers who have adopted the platform have reported significant increases in lead closing rates, testament to the effectiveness of DAS Technology's innovations.