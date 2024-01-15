en English
AI & ML

DARPA to Present Briefing on ASIMOV Project: Setting Ethical Standards for Military AI

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
DARPA to Present Briefing on ASIMOV Project: Setting Ethical Standards for Military AI

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is set to shed light on a ground-breaking initiative, the Autonomy Standards and Ideals with Military Operational Values (ASIMOV) project.

This project, rather than creating autonomous systems or algorithms, aims to establish benchmarks for gauging the ethical complexity of military machine autonomy and the readiness of autonomous systems for military operations.

ASIMOV: Setting the Standards for Military Machine Autonomy

The ASIMOV program seeks to develop an ethical autonomy language. This language will help in assessing the ability of autonomous systems to operate within the ethical confines of diverse military scenarios. The project does not focus on the creation of autonomous systems or algorithms, but rather on developing standards to measure the ethical difficulty of military machine autonomy and the readiness of autonomous systems for military operations.

Industry Briefing: A Platform for Collaboration and Understanding

DARPA is set to host an industry briefing on January 29, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia. The event aims to share the vision and objectives of the ASIMOV program, elucidate DARPA’s program mechanics and milestones, and promote collaboration among prospective bidders. Attendees will have the opportunity to present short briefings about their teaming interests and capabilities and participate in one-on-one sessions with the ASIMOV program manager. Interested parties must register online by January 22, 2024, for the free event.

The Importance of Regulation in AI

President Joko Widodo has expressed concerns about the presence of artificial intelligence (AI) and emphasized the need for comprehensive regulations to effectively manage digital transformation. The Minister of Communication and Information is expected to issue specific regulations to provide a clear legal framework and protect public interests. Notable figures like Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates support regulation to address potential risks of AI, while the European Union leads the effort to regulate AI through the AI Act focusing on safety, transparency, and accountability.

