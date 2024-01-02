CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review’s Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023

MIT Technology Review has unveiled the top 10 breakthrough technologies of 2023, shedding light on significant advancements in various industries. Among the notable innovations, the extension of CRISPR technology, especially in combating high cholesterol, has caught the attention of the scientific community and beyond. Verve Therapeutics, a pioneer in this field, has introduced a treatment based on CRISPR’s base editing—a more precise and safer form of gene editing.

CRISPR: A New Age in Cholesterol Management

High cholesterol, a common ailment affecting millions globally, may soon find a more effective remedy. Verve Therapeutics has developed a cholesterol-lowering treatment that harnesses the power of CRISPR technology. The treatment uses base editing, which stands as a more precise and safer alternative to traditional gene editing. This advancement marks a significant stride in making gene editing accessible for common conditions like high cholesterol.

AI: Revolutionizing Artistic Creation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also made remarkable strides, particularly in the realm of text-to-image generation. This technology has revolutionized the field of artistic creation, with models such as DALL-E 2 by OpenAI and Stable Diffusion by Stability AI. These models have democratized the process of visual content production, enabling users to generate images from textual descriptions.

Healthcare: Telemedicine and Organ Transplantation

In the healthcare sector, telemedicine has surfaced as a crucial tool to navigate legal restrictions and provide abortion pills remotely, ensuring access to essential reproductive health services. The field of organ transplantation is also witnessing transformative changes with scientists exploring the use of gene-edited pig organs and 3D-printed lungs to alleviate the organ transplant shortage. These innovations hold the promise of saving countless lives by providing a sustainable supply of compatible organs for transplantation.