en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review’s Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review’s Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023

MIT Technology Review has unveiled the top 10 breakthrough technologies of 2023, shedding light on significant advancements in various industries. Among the notable innovations, the extension of CRISPR technology, especially in combating high cholesterol, has caught the attention of the scientific community and beyond. Verve Therapeutics, a pioneer in this field, has introduced a treatment based on CRISPR’s base editing—a more precise and safer form of gene editing.

CRISPR: A New Age in Cholesterol Management

High cholesterol, a common ailment affecting millions globally, may soon find a more effective remedy. Verve Therapeutics has developed a cholesterol-lowering treatment that harnesses the power of CRISPR technology. The treatment uses base editing, which stands as a more precise and safer alternative to traditional gene editing. This advancement marks a significant stride in making gene editing accessible for common conditions like high cholesterol.

AI: Revolutionizing Artistic Creation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also made remarkable strides, particularly in the realm of text-to-image generation. This technology has revolutionized the field of artistic creation, with models such as DALL-E 2 by OpenAI and Stable Diffusion by Stability AI. These models have democratized the process of visual content production, enabling users to generate images from textual descriptions.

Healthcare: Telemedicine and Organ Transplantation

In the healthcare sector, telemedicine has surfaced as a crucial tool to navigate legal restrictions and provide abortion pills remotely, ensuring access to essential reproductive health services. The field of organ transplantation is also witnessing transformative changes with scientists exploring the use of gene-edited pig organs and 3D-printed lungs to alleviate the organ transplant shortage. These innovations hold the promise of saving countless lives by providing a sustainable supply of compatible organs for transplantation.

0
AI & ML Science & Technology
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Modern Workplace: Insights from 'Boss Class' Podcast

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emerging Trends and Technologies: A Comprehensive Overview of Software Development

By Rafia Tasleem

The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY to Feature on HONOR X50 Pro

By Justice Nwafor

Official AI Risk Management Documents Criticized for Lacking Foresight ...
@AI & ML · 53 mins
Official AI Risk Management Documents Criticized for Lacking Foresight ...
heart comment 0
AI and Cryptography: A Deep Dive into Possibilities and Limitations

By Ayesha Mumtaz

AI and Cryptography: A Deep Dive into Possibilities and Limitations
Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending

By Bijay Laxmi

Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending
The Rise of Generative AI: Revolutionizing The Modern Workplace

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of Generative AI: Revolutionizing The Modern Workplace
Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending

By BNN Correspondents

Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
4 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
5 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
13 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
16 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
18 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
18 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
18 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
18 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
20 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
37 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app