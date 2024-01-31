Craig Martell and Stephanie Mango: 2024 Wash100 Recipients for Government Contracting Excellence

The Department of Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Craig Martell, and CGI Federal President, Stephanie Mango, have been honored with the prestigious 2024 Wash100 awards by Executive Mosaic. This annual recognition applauds the most influential figures in the government contracting sector.

Recognition of Outstanding Leadership

Martell secured his second consecutive Wash100 recognition for his exemplary leadership in advocating for safe and responsible AI usage in the U.S. His notable efforts in 2023 included a groundbreaking collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) aimed at enhancing AI education. He also played a pivotal role in the establishment of Task Force Lima, a group devoted to mitigating risks associated with generative AI.

Leading CGI Federal to Success

Mango, on the other hand, clinched her third Wash100 Award for steering CGI Federal to significant successes. These include landing a substantial contract with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and securing a five-year award from U.S. Strategic Command.

Vote for Excellence

Profiles detailing Martell's and Mango's accomplishments and contributions are accessible on GovCon Wire and ExecutiveBiz, respectively. Executive Mosaic extends its congratulations to both Martell and Mango on their achievements, and invites the public to participate in a popular vote contest. This contest, which concludes on April 30, allows the public to support their preferred Wash100 winners.