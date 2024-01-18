Coursera CEO Spotlights Generative AI's Influence on Ed-Tech Expansion

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the CEO of Coursera outlined the profound influence of generative AI on the ed-tech sector. Coursera, in partnership with leading AI organizations like OpenAI and Google's DeepMind, provides a wide range of AI courses. Despite initial fears that generative AI applications might upend ed-tech companies, the technology has actually spurred a surge in individuals seeking to enhance their skills, a trend that benefits platforms such as Coursera.

Coursera's AI Course Landscape

Coursera boasts a robust catalogue of over 800 AI courses and saw over 7.4 million enrolments in the past year. The interest in AI and its various applications is a testament to the transformative power of technology and its potential to reshape industries. The company also offers a ChatGPT-like AI assistant, aptly named 'Coach', to all its students for personalized tutoring. This assistant is built on large language models from OpenAI and Google's Gemini.

Strategic Approach to AI

CEO Maggioncalda clarified that Coursera does not plan to develop or train its own models, but may fine-tune them with proprietary data. This strategic approach allows Coursera to leverage the expertise of AI giants while focusing on delivering high-quality, accessible education to their users.

AI for Course Translation and Future Plans

Coursera has also harnessed AI technology to translate roughly 4,000 courses into various languages, thereby expanding its reach and accessibility. Looking to the future, the company plans to increase AI-related hiring in the coming year, further underscoring the pivotal role of AI in the ed-tech sector.