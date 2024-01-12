en English
Constructor Unveils AI-based Assistant Search Algorithm, Set to Transform E-Commerce

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 pm EST
Constructor Unveils AI-based Assistant Search Algorithm, Set to Transform E-Commerce

In a significant leap for e-commerce innovation, Constructor, a firm renowned for its product discovery solutions, has unveiled a revolutionary Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Assistant Search Algorithm (ASA). This new tool, announced on January 12, is designed to closely emulate the interaction between shoppers and in-store assistants, delivering personalized product suggestions in response to detailed customer requests.

Revolutionizing E-Commerce with AI

Distinct from Constructor’s existing solutions, which are designed for direct product searches, the ASA is specifically engineered to handle more complex shopping scenarios. Shoppers may use natural language to articulate their needs—requests could range from ‘healthy items for a picnic’ to a ‘trendy shirt for a night out’. The versatility of ASA is noteworthy—it can suggest products, recipes, and even how-to guides across a wide array of categories.

Enhanced Personalization through ASA

The ASA’s core strength lies in its intent-based, natural language processing abilities. This enables it to fine-tune search results to closely align with a shopper’s intent, thereby augmenting the overall shopping experience. In addition, the ASA incorporates Constructor’s existing connected product discovery algorithms. This unique feature allows the ASA to learn from each consumer’s shopping journey, leading to an even more personalized experience.

Boosting Brand Affinity and Loyalty

The AI-driven ASA aims to foster stronger brand affinity and loyalty by fulfilling shoppers’ needs more effectively. Constructor’s CEO, Eli Finkelshteyn, underscored the potential of AI in adapting search filters and results based on an analysis of clickstream data and customer behavior. This concept, previously discussed in B2B applications, now holds promising implications for B2C businesses. As we move forward, the impact of such AI-driven tools in enhancing the e-commerce experience is expected to significantly reshape the industry.

AI & ML Business
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

