Concerns Raised on AI's Impact on Pathology Skills and Medical Understanding

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought unprecedented changes in various sectors, with the field of medicine being no exception. However, as the proverbial saying goes, 'every rose has its thorns,' AI's impact in pathology is now raising eyebrows. A team led by Agnes Fogo, MD, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has voiced concerns about the role of AI in pathology, particularly regarding its implications on skills and medical understanding.

AI in Pathology: A Double-Edged Sword?

The process of developing AI algorithms in pathology involves pathologists from across the globe annotating tissue specimens. It is estimated that up to 100,000 annotations might be required for AI to identify structures such as glomeruli within the kidney. Once developed, these AI algorithms can perform instant data analysis, freeing pathologists to focus on diagnosing more complex lesions. However, this reliance on AI for recognizing basic histology elements could potentially result in a loss of skills among pathologists.

Uncharted Territory: AI and Medical Understanding

AI's progression in the medical field is not limited to augmenting routine tasks; it is also advancing medical understanding in ways that may not always align with current knowledge. Fogo's team drew attention to instances where AI models have identified new tissue areas in kidney pathology that haven't been studied in depth. This could lead to a decrease in knowledge about disease pathogenesis if these areas aren't properly understood.

The 'Black Box' Dilemma

One of the significant challenges with AI systems is their 'black box computing' nature, wherein they reach conclusions without transparent reasoning. This raises the risk of losing sight of disease mechanisms and becoming dependent on intervention strategies dictated by AI. This concern is particularly pertinent in pathology, where understanding the disease mechanism is crucial for effective treatment strategies.

In the light of these concerns, Fogo and her team emphasize the importance of using AI as a support tool in clinical decision-making, rather than a replacement for human expertise. They stress the need to maintain control over the medical profession and ensure that AI is kept within boundaries that preserve the understanding of disease mechanisms. This balanced approach towards AI could safeguard the profession from potential skill erosion and keep the focus on human-centric medical understanding.