Cognite’s AI-Powered Control Room: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation

Cognite, a global frontrunner in industrial software, has unveiled the beta version of their generative AI-powered Remote Operations Control Room (ROCR) at the Celanese facility in Clear Lake, Texas. This state-of-the-art ROCR is an innovative leap forward in the digital transformation journey, offering an expansive view of Celanese’s worldwide site operations in real-time. The primary aim of this development is to expedite workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

Revolutionizing Industrial Operations with AI

The new ROCR is built upon Cognite Data Fusion, the company’s flagship Industrial DataOps platform. It harnesses the power of Cognite AI, integrating industry-specific capabilities to provide a centralized view of contextualized industrial data from diverse sources and types. A highlight of the system is its generative AI Copilot, designed to identify and address safety, reliability, and quality risks on the go.

Empowering Employees and Streamlining Management

Brenda Stout, VP of Acetyls Manufacturing at Celanese, underscored the significance of digital transformation in empowering staff and elevating site management. The ROCR includes multiple screens and dashboards, facilitating comprehensive monitoring of various production aspects such as key performance indicators, live data, energy costs, maintenance, and more.

Interacting with the Future

The system supports voice-command interactions with the Cognite Copilot, offering insights into metrics related to health, safety, environment, and energy. It also eases AI-powered workflows for field workers, streamlines data capture, and assists in resolving issues and generating work orders. Cognite’s mission is to make Generative AI beneficial for the industrial sector, offering a secure and user-friendly DataOps platform that enables real-time collaboration and data comprehension for asset-heavy operations. The company is focused on enhancing safety, sustainability, and profitability for enterprises in the energy, manufacturing, and power and renewables industries.