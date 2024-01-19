CloudTalk Secures Record $26M Series B Funding to Reimagine Business Communication with AI

CloudTalk, the Slovak company specializing in AI-powered calling solutions and call center software, has secured a record $26 million in a Series B funding round to support its growth and product innovation. This investment marks the largest raise in the emerging Europe region this year. The funding round was co-led by KPN Ventures and Lead Ventures, with additional backing from Point Nine Capital, henQ, Presto Ventures, and Orbit Capital.

Advertisment

CloudTalk's Global Impact

CloudTalk's CEO, Martin Malych, attributed the company's success to its ability to address the needs of over 4,000 sales and customer-facing teams around the globe. The company's technology has been instrumental in powering more than 400 million customer conversations to date. With a workforce of over 140 employees based in Bratislava, Slovakia, CloudTalk's VoIP business calling solution has been designed for customer service and sales teams, featuring automation of workflows, built-in analytics for performance optimization, and over 70 features with a range of integrations for CRMs and helpdesk tools.

Using AI to Improve Business Communication

The new funding will enable CloudTalk to enhance its cloud phone system and contact center solutions, with a strong focus on AI capabilities like call summarization, automated note-taking, and sentiment analysis. CloudTalk aims to improve human interactions in the business world by advancing its AI-driven communication solutions for seamless integration with modern business tools. The company envisions creating a unified ecosystem for communication that facilitates productive and meaningful conversations for sales and customer service teams.

KPN Ventures, as a major participant in the funding round, expressed its support for CloudTalk's mission to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses with intuitive AI solutions. The other investors too, echoed confidence in CloudTalk's leadership and potential to change the way contact centers work globally. This investment is seen as a leap towards CloudTalk's moonshot goals of fundamentally transforming how businesses communicate.