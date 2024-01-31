Clara Shih: Pioneering Salesforce's AI Revolution with EinsteinGPT

Clara Shih, once the founder of Hearsay Systems and now the inaugural head of AI at Salesforce, has leapfrogged the company's artificial intelligence (AI) efforts into a new realm. Her appointment in March 2023 came just before the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT, and she has since led Salesforce's AI initiatives across platforms, including Slack and Tableau.

Shih's AI Leadership

Under Shih's leadership, Salesforce's AI infrastructure now incorporates a suite of tools such as Einstein Copilot, Copilot Studio, and Einstein Trust Layer. Her foresight and management in the realm of AI earned her a place on TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI for 2023. A key turning point for Shih was a meeting with representatives from Gucci in November 2021, where Salesforce's CodeGen, a large language model, was showcased. This interaction served as a catalyst, accelerating Salesforce's efforts in generative AI.

Advancements in Generative AI

As a pioneer in the field, Salesforce's research in generative AI predates the ChatGPT boom. This foresight enabled the company to swiftly introduce EinsteinGPT to the market in March 2023. The EinsteinGPT system fuses Salesforce's AI with other models, and has been integrated across Salesforce's various clouds and applications. Gucci, the brand that instigated Salesforce's generative AI efforts, became the inaugural customer for Einstein GPT. The fashion house employed the AI to transform its customer service representatives into revenue generators with the aid of AI coaching.

The Influence of ChatGPT and Future Plans

Shih acknowledges the significant influence of ChatGPT on AI adoption and stresses the ongoing need for innovation and execution in AI. To strategize Salesforce's AI development, she draws on Geoffrey Moore's 'Zone to Win' framework, focusing on immediate utility, company-wide transformation, and continual exploration. Shih also remains committed to learning and engaging with the AI community through hackathons and dinners, ensuring she stays abreast of the latest developments in this rapidly evolving field.